54 out of 100
Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
VS
52 out of 100
ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 UX482
Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 UX482
Evaluation of Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 and ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 UX482 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
  • Easier to carry: weighs 340 grams less (around 0.75 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 18% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (91.1 vs 111.4 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 UX482
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 70 against 55 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 13 Plus 9320
vs
ZenBook Duo 14 UX482

Case

Weight 1.23 kg (2.71 lbs) 1.57 kg (3.46 lbs)
Dimensions 295.3 x 199.04 x 15.25 mm
11.63 x 7.84 x 0.6 inches		 324 x 222 x 17.3 mm
12.76 x 8.74 x 0.68 inches
Area 588 cm2 (91.2 inches2) 719 cm2 (111.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~88.6% ~75.1%
Side bezels 3.3 mm 7.1 mm
Colors Silver Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 145°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 45.9 dB

Display

Size 13.4 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 169 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 2000:1 1292:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 99.3%
Response time 35 ms 51 ms
Max. brightness
XPS 13 Plus 9320 +25%
500 nits
ZenBook Duo 14 UX482
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.55 V -
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 60 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 12 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz -
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 896
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 56
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32
GPU performance
XPS 13 Plus 9320
1.41 TFLOPS
ZenBook Duo 14 UX482 +100%
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots - 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC1319D -
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 2x2W, 2x2.5W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 75.1 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Optional No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) No Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.2 x 6.4 cm -
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
