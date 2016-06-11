Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 vs Asus Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 430 grams less (around 0.95 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (91.1 vs 111.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404)
- Can run popular games at about 398-542% higher FPS
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~38%) battery – 76 against 55 watt-hours
- Better webcam recording quality
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB)
- 38% sharper screen – 234 versus 169 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 10% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 500 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.17 kg (2.58 lbs)
|1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
|Dimensions
|295.3 x 199.04 x 15.25 mm
11.63 x 7.84 x 0.6 inches
|321.8 x 223.3 x 17.9 mm
12.67 x 8.79 x 0.7 inches
|Area
|588 cm2 (91.2 inches2)
|719 cm2 (111.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~88.6%
|~84.8%
|Side bezels
|3.3 mm
|4.8 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|135°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level (max. load)
|45.5 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|13.4 inches
|14.5 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|169 ppi
|234 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy
|Contrast
|940:1
|1000000:1
|sRGB color space
|99%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|71%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|69%
|100%
|Response time
|33 ms
|1 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.55 V
|-
|Full charging time
|2:40 hr
|1:45 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|60 W
|200 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|254 grams
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|5.4 GHz
|Cores
|12 (4P + 8E)
|14 (6P + 8E)
|Threads
|16
|20
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96 EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1482
1780
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7486
13958
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1412
1867
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8730
18968
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|4 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|11.6-16.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|5.2 Gbps
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|3072
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|96
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|1
|Max. ram size
|-
|48 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC1319D
|-
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W, 2x2.5W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|79 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|No
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|No
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1 mm
|1.4 mm
|Size
|11.2 x 6.4 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Further details
Notes on XPS 13 Plus 9320:
- The box includes a USB-C to USB-A 3.0 adapter.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1