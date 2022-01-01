Home > Laptop comparison > XPS 13 Plus 9320 or Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535) – what's better?

Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 vs Asus Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535)

54 out of 100
Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
VS
59 out of 100
Asus Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535)
Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
Asus Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 and Asus Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 770 grams less (around 1.7 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Much smaller footprint: 30% more compact case (91.1 vs 130.7 square inches)
  • 20% sharper screen – 169 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535)
  • Can run popular games at about 226-308% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a much bigger (~75%) battery – 96 against 55 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 10% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 500 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 13 Plus 9320
vs
Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535)

Case

Weight 1.23 kg (2.71 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs)
Dimensions 295.3 x 199.04 x 15.25 mm
11.63 x 7.84 x 0.6 inches		 354 x 238 x 18.0 mm
13.94 x 9.37 x 0.71 inches
Area 588 cm2 (91.2 inches2) 843 cm2 (130.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~88.6% ~79.7%
Side bezels 3.3 mm 4.3 mm
Colors Silver Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 150°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 52.8 dB

Display

Size 13.4 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 169 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 2000:1 1000000:1
sRGB color space 100% 95.6%
Adobe RGB profile - 87.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 79.3%
Response time 35 ms 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.55 V -
Full charging time - 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left, Right Right
Charge power 60 W 150 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 408 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 12 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 35-50 W
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1140 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1410 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 7.2 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 48
GPU performance
XPS 13 Plus 9320
1.41 TFLOPS
Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535) +411%
7.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 4267 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC1319D -
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 2x2W, 2x2.5W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 81.1 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v5
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Optional No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) No Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.35 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.2 x 6.4 cm 10.5 x 7.3 cm
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. XPS 13 Plus 9320 or Surface Laptop 4 13.5
2. XPS 13 Plus 9320 or MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
3. XPS 13 Plus 9320 or MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
4. XPS 13 Plus 9320 or XPS 15 9520 (2022)
5. XPS 13 Plus 9320 or XPS 15 9510 (2021)
6. Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535) or MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
7. Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535) or XPS 15 9510 (2021)
8. Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535) or ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582
9. Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535) or Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M3500)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535) and Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский