Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1190 grams less (around 2.62 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 28% higher screen-to-body ratio

Much smaller footprint: 39% more compact case (91.1 vs 150.5 square inches)

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

20% sharper screen – 169 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R7 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 284-388% higher FPS

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.23 kg (2.71 lbs) 2.42 kg (5.34 lbs) Dimensions 295.3 x 199.04 x 15.25 mm

11.63 x 7.84 x 0.6 inches 356.2 x 272.5 x 12.9-20.6 mm

14.02 x 10.73 x 0.51-0.81 inches Area 588 cm2 (91.2 inches2) 971 cm2 (150.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~88.6% ~69.1% Side bezels 3.3 mm 5.4 mm Colors Silver Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 2

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 2560 x 1440 Size 13.4 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 165 Hz PPI 169 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 2000:1 1000:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Response time 35 ms 3 ms Max. brightness XPS 13 Plus 9320 +67% 500 nits Alienware m15 R7 300 nits

Battery Capacity 55 Wh 56 Wh 86 Wh Voltage 11.55 V 13.2 V Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Bottom Charge power 60 W 180 / 240 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP 15 W 95 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1463 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1695 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 48 GPU performance XPS 13 Plus 9320 1.41 TFLOPS Alienware m15 R7 +517% 8.7 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC1319D Realtek ALC3254 Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 2x2W, 2x2.5W 2x2.5W Dolby Atmos No - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) No Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 11.2 x 6.4 cm - Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

