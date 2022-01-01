You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 - 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 2560 x 1440 CPU - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1270P Intel Core i7 1280P - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1110 grams less (around 2.45 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 32% higher screen-to-body ratio

Much smaller footprint: 41% more compact case (91.1 vs 154.5 square inches)

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

20% sharper screen – 169 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Dell Alienware x15 R2 Can run popular games at about 476-649% higher FPS

Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a much bigger (~58%) battery – 87 against 55 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.23 kg (2.71 lbs) 2.34 kg (5.16 lbs) Dimensions 295.3 x 199.04 x 15.25 mm

11.63 x 7.84 x 0.6 inches 359.7 x 277.3 x 12.5-15.9 mm

14.16 x 10.92 x 0.49-0.63 inches Area 588 cm2 (91.2 inches2) 997 cm2 (154.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~88.6% ~67.3% Side bezels 3.3 mm 7.2 mm Colors Silver White Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 2560 x 1440 Size 13.4 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 165 Hz PPI 169 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 - Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 2000:1 1000:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Response time 35 ms 19 ms Max. brightness XPS 13 Plus 9320 +67% 500 nits Alienware x15 R2 300 nits

Battery Capacity 55 Wh 87 Wh Voltage 11.55 V - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 60 W 240 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP 15 W 125 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1467 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1778 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 13.6 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 192 bit Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 48 GPU performance XPS 13 Plus 9320 1.41 TFLOPS Alienware x15 R2 +865% 13.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC1319D Realtek ALC3281 Speakers 2.2 2.2 Power 2x2W, 2x2.5W 4x2W Dolby Atmos No Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) No Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.5 mm Touchpad Size 11.2 x 6.4 cm 10.5 x 6.0 cm Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

