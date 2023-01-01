Home > Laptop comparison > XPS 13 Plus 9320 or G15 5511 – what's better?

Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 vs G15 5511

55 out of 100
Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
VS
53 out of 100
Dell G15 5511
Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
Dell G15 5511
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 55 Wh
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 and G15 5511 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1480 grams less (around 3.26 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 29% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 40% more compact case (91.1 vs 151 square inches)
  • 20% sharper screen – 169 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell G15 5511
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 223-304% higher FPS
  • Around 7% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 13 Plus 9320
vs
G15 5511

Case

Weight 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs) 2.65 kg (5.84 lbs)
Dimensions 295.3 x 199.04 x 15.25 mm
11.63 x 7.84 x 0.6 inches		 357.2 x 272.8 x 24.9 mm
14.06 x 10.74 x 0.98 inches
Area 588 cm2 (91.2 inches2) 974 cm2 (151 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~88.6% ~68.9%
Side bezels 3.3 mm 5.9 mm
Colors Silver Black, Gray, Green
Transformer No No
Opening angle 135° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level (max. load) 45.5 dB -

Display

Size 13.4 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 169 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 940:1 800:1
sRGB color space 99% -
Adobe RGB profile 71% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 69% -
Response time 33 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
XPS 13 Plus 9320 +100%
500 nits
G15 5511
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.55 V 13.2 V
Full charging time 2:40 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 60 W 180 / 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 254 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz 2.1-2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
XPS 13 Plus 9320 +5%
1482
G15 5511
1409
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
XPS 13 Plus 9320 +25%
7486
G15 5511
5965
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
XPS 13 Plus 9320
1412
G15 5511 +2%
1437
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
XPS 13 Plus 9320
8730
G15 5511 +7%
9304
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 95 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1740 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 40
GPU performance
XPS 13 Plus 9320
1.41 TFLOPS
G15 5511 +405%
7.12 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC1319D Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 2x2W, 2x2.5W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 79 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) No Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm -
Touchpad
Size 11.2 x 6.4 cm 10.5 x 6.0 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on XPS 13 Plus 9320:
    - The box includes a USB-C to USB-A 3.0 adapter.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 and Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
2. Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 and Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023)
3. Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 and Microsoft Surface Pro 9
4. Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 and Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302)
5. Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 and Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)
6. Dell G15 5511 and HP Omen 15 (2021 Intel)
7. Dell G15 5511 and Asus TUF Gaming F15 (2022)
8. Dell G15 5511 and Dell Alienware x14
9. Dell G15 5511 and Dell Alienware m15 R6
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell G15 5511 and XPS 13 Plus 9320 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский