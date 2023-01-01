Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 vs G15 5511
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
56
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
58
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
46
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
55
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
69
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1480 grams less (around 3.26 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 29% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
- Much smaller footprint: 40% more compact case (91.1 vs 151 square inches)
- 20% sharper screen – 169 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell G15 5511
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 223-304% higher FPS
- Around 7% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.17 kg (2.58 lbs)
|2.65 kg (5.84 lbs)
|Dimensions
|295.3 x 199.04 x 15.25 mm
11.63 x 7.84 x 0.6 inches
|357.2 x 272.8 x 24.9 mm
14.06 x 10.74 x 0.98 inches
|Area
|588 cm2 (91.2 inches2)
|974 cm2 (151 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~88.6%
|~68.9%
|Side bezels
|3.3 mm
|5.9 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Black, Gray, Green
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|135°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level (max. load)
|45.5 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|13.4 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|169 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|940:1
|800:1
|sRGB color space
|99%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|71%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|69%
|-
|Response time
|33 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.55 V
|13.2 V
|Full charging time
|2:40 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left
|Charge power
|60 W
|180 / 240 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|254 grams
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7 GHz
|2.1-2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|12 (4P + 8E)
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
XPS 13 Plus 9320 +5%
1482
1409
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
XPS 13 Plus 9320 +25%
7486
5965
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1412
G15 5511 +2%
1437
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8730
G15 5511 +7%
9304
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|95 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1530 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1740 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|7.12 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|5.2 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|40
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC1319D
|Realtek ALC3254
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W, 2x2.5W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|79 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|No
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|No
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1 mm
|-
|Size
|11.2 x 6.4 cm
|10.5 x 6.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Further details
Notes on XPS 13 Plus 9320:
- The box includes a USB-C to USB-A 3.0 adapter.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1