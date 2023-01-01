You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 - 1920 x 1080 (120 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360 Hz) Battery 55 Wh - 56 Wh 86 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1270P Intel Core i7 1280P - Intel Core i5 11260H Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1480 grams less (around 3.26 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 29% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits

Much smaller footprint: 40% more compact case (91.1 vs 151 square inches)

20% sharper screen – 169 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Dell G15 5511 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 223-304% higher FPS

Around 7% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs) 2.65 kg (5.84 lbs) Dimensions 295.3 x 199.04 x 15.25 mm

11.63 x 7.84 x 0.6 inches 357.2 x 272.8 x 24.9 mm

14.06 x 10.74 x 0.98 inches Area 588 cm2 (91.2 inches2) 974 cm2 (151 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~88.6% ~68.9% Side bezels 3.3 mm 5.9 mm Colors Silver Black, Gray, Green Transformer No No Opening angle 135° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level (max. load) 45.5 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1080 (120 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360 Hz) Size 13.4 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 169 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 940:1 800:1 sRGB color space 99% - Adobe RGB profile 71% - DCI-P3 color gamut 69% - Response time 33 ms 35 ms Max. brightness XPS 13 Plus 9320 +100% 500 nits G15 5511 250 nits

Battery Capacity 55 Wh 56 Wh 86 Wh Voltage 11.55 V 13.2 V Full charging time 2:40 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 60 W 180 / 240 W Weigh of AC adapter 254 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB TGP 15 W 95 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1530 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1740 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 40 GPU performance XPS 13 Plus 9320 1.41 TFLOPS G15 5511 +405% 7.12 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC1319D Realtek ALC3254 Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 2x2W, 2x2.5W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 79 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) No Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1 mm - Touchpad Size 11.2 x 6.4 cm 10.5 x 6.0 cm Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on XPS 13 Plus 9320: - The box includes a USB-C to USB-A 3.0 adapter.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.