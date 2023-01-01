Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 vs Inspiron 14 7435 (2-in-1)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 410 grams less (around 0.9 lbs)
- Can run popular games at about 89-121% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (91.1 vs 110.2 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 7435 (2-in-1)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Better webcam recording quality
- Display has support for touch input
Value for money
Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.17 kg (2.58 lbs)
|1.58 kg (3.48 lbs)
|Dimensions
|295.3 x 199.04 x 15.25 mm
11.63 x 7.84 x 0.6 inches
|314 x 226.56 x 15.54-18.55 mm
12.36 x 8.92 x 0.61-0.73 inches
|Area
|588 cm2 (91.2 inches2)
|711 cm2 (110.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~88.6%
|~79.9%
|Side bezels
|3.3 mm
|6.3 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gray
|Silver, Blue
|Material
|Aluminum
|Top: Aluminum
Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Plastic
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Opening angle
|135°
|360°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Noise level (max. load)
|45.5 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|13.4 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|169 ppi
|162 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|Yes
|-
Screen space comparison
Inspiron 14 7435 (2-in-1)
14″ (16:10 ratio) = 88.1 in2
XPS 13 Plus 9320
13.4″ (16:10 ratio) = 80.7 in2
~9% more screen space
|Contrast
|940:1
|600:1
|sRGB color space
|99%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|71%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|69%
|-
|Response time
|33 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.55 V
|15 V
|Full charging time
|2:40 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left
|Charge power
|60 W
|65 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
|1 meters
|Weight of AC adapter
|254 grams
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|12 (4P + 8E)
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
XPS 13 Plus 9320 +5%
1521
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
XPS 13 Plus 9320 +17%
7449
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
XPS 13 Plus 9320 +2%
1442
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8730
9154
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|2200 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|0.54 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory speed
|6 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|128
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|8
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|4
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|6000 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC1319D
|Realtek ALC3254
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W, 2x2.5W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|79 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Optional
|Infrared sensor
|Optional
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|No
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|No
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1 mm
|-
|Size
|11.2 x 6.4 cm
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Further details
Notes on XPS 13 Plus 9320:
- The box includes a USB-C to USB-A 3.0 adapter.
- 12th-gen Intel models have 5200 MHz memory, while 13th-gen operates at 6000 MHz.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1