Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 vs Inspiron 15 Plus 7501
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 0
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 670 grams less (around 1.48 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 127% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 220 nits
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- Much smaller footprint: 30% more compact case (91.1 vs 129.6 square inches)
- 20% sharper screen – 169 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 Plus 7501
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 70-95% higher FPS
- Display has support for touch input
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 24GB)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.23 kg (2.71 lbs)
|1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
|Dimensions
|295.3 x 199.04 x 15.25 mm
11.63 x 7.84 x 0.6 inches
|356.5 x 234.5 x 17.5-18.9 mm
14.04 x 9.23 x 0.69-0.74 inches
|Area
|588 cm2 (91.2 inches2)
|836 cm2 (129.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~88.6%
|~80.3%
|Side bezels
|3.3 mm
|5.6 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|13.4 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|169 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|2000:1
|400:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Response time
|35 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.55 V
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|-
|4:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left
|Charge power
|60 W
|90 / 130 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|12
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
XPS 13 Plus 9320 +33%
1485
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
XPS 13 Plus 9320 +77%
6740
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1380 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1560 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|5.2 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|2933 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Max. ram size
|-
|24 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC1319D
|Realtek ALC3254
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W, 2x2.5W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|-
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|No
|2x USB 3.1
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|No
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|No
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|No
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|11.2 x 6.4 cm
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
