Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a much bigger (~34%) battery – 55 against 41 watt-hours

Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (91.1 vs 98.3 square inches) Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5330 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Better webcam recording quality

Case Weight 1.23 kg (2.71 lbs) 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs) Dimensions 295.3 x 199.04 x 15.25 mm

11.63 x 7.84 x 0.6 inches 305.7 x 207.5 x 16.92 mm

12.04 x 8.17 x 0.67 inches Area 588 cm2 (91.2 inches2) 634 cm2 (98.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~88.6% ~76.9% Side bezels 3.3 mm 5.7 mm Colors Silver Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 1

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 13.4 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 169 ppi 166 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 2000:1 - sRGB color space 100% - Response time 35 ms - Max. brightness XPS 13 Plus 9320 +100% 500 nits Latitude 5330 250 nits

Battery Capacity 55 Wh 41 Wh 58 Wh Voltage 11.55 V - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 60 W 60 / 65 / 90 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1270P Intel Core i7 1280P Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1265U Base frequency 1.7 GHz 1.2 GHz Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz Cores 12 6 Threads 16 8 L3 Cache 12 MB 10 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) XPS 13 Plus 9320 +9% 1485 Latitude 5330 1368 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) XPS 13 Plus 9320 +87% 6740 Latitude 5330 3601

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) TGP 15 W 45 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1400 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4 Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 512 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 16 GPU performance XPS 13 Plus 9320 1.41 TFLOPS Latitude 5330 +1% 1.43 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR4 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC1319D - Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 2x2W, 2x2.5W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) No Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 11.2 x 6.4 cm - Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

