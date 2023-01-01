Home > Laptop comparison > XPS 13 Plus 9320 or Latitude 9440 – what's better?

Display
2560 x 1600
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 and Latitude 9440 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
  • Easier to carry: weighs 360 grams less (around 0.79 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 23% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (91.1 vs 103.5 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 9440
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 60 against 55 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 28% sharper screen – 216 versus 169 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 13 Plus 9320
vs
Latitude 9440

Case

Weight 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs) 1.53 kg (3.37 lbs)
Dimensions 295.3 x 199.04 x 15.25 mm
11.63 x 7.84 x 0.6 inches		 310.5 x 215 x 14.92-16.28 mm
12.22 x 8.46 x 0.59-0.64 inches
Area 588 cm2 (91.2 inches2) 668 cm2 (103.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~88.6% ~85.1%
Side bezels 3.3 mm 4.5 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Gray
Material Aluminum Top: Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle 135° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal - No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level (max. load) 45.5 dB -

Display

Size 13.4 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 169 ppi 216 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision -
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Ambient light sensor - Yes
Display tests
Contrast 940:1 1000:1
sRGB color space 99% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 71% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 69% -
Response time 33 ms -
Max. brightness
XPS 13 Plus 9320
500 nits
Latitude 9440
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.55 V 11.55 V
Full charging time 2:40 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left, Right
Charge power 60 W 60 / 65 W
Cable length - 1 meters
Weight of AC adapter 254 grams 220 / 287 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 10 (2P + 8E)
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X
Memory speed 6 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20
GPU performance
XPS 13 Plus 9320
1.41 TFLOPS
Latitude 9440
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 6000 MHz 6400 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC1319D Realtek ACL711-VD
Speakers 2.2 2.2
Power 2x2W, 2x2.5W 4x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 79 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Infrared sensor Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A No No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) No Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm -
Touchpad
Size 11.2 x 6.4 cm 13.0 x 7.2 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on XPS 13 Plus 9320:
    - The box includes a USB-C to USB-A 3.0 adapter.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

