Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 vs Precision 15 3560

54 out of 100
Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
VS
46 out of 100
Dell Precision 15 3560
Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
Dell Precision 15 3560
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 55 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 and Precision 15 3560 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
  • Easier to carry: weighs 350 grams less (around 0.77 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a much bigger (~31%) battery – 55 against 42 watt-hours
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Much smaller footprint: 29% more compact case (91.1 vs 128.8 square inches)
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
  • 20% sharper screen – 169 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Precision 15 3560
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 13 Plus 9320
vs
Precision 15 3560

Case

Weight 1.23 kg (2.71 lbs) 1.58 kg (3.48 lbs)
Dimensions 295.3 x 199.04 x 15.25 mm
11.63 x 7.84 x 0.6 inches		 358 x 232 x 10.8-14.4 mm
14.09 x 9.13 x 0.43-0.57 inches
Area 588 cm2 (91.2 inches2) 831 cm2 (128.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~88.6% ~80.8%
Side bezels 3.3 mm 6.3 mm
Colors Silver Silver
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 13.4 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TFT LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 169 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 2000:1 700:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time 35 ms 25 ms
Max. brightness
XPS 13 Plus 9320 +25%
500 nits
Precision 15 3560
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.55 V 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 60 W 65 / 90 / 130 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 12 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 DDR4
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20
GPU performance
XPS 13 Plus 9320
1.41 TFLOPS
Precision 15 3560
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC1319D Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 2x2W, 2x2.5W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) No Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.2 x 6.4 cm 11.5 x 6.7 cm
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
