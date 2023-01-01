You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 Battery 55 Wh - 41 Wh 58 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1270P Intel Core i7 1280P - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i7 1270P Intel Core i7 1280P RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 410 grams less (around 0.9 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio

Around 32% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~34%) battery – 55 against 41 watt-hours

Provides 127% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 220 nits

69% sharper screen – 169 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 29% more compact case (91.1 vs 128.8 square inches) Advantages of the Dell Precision 3570 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 78-107% higher FPS

Better webcam recording quality

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs) 1.58 kg (3.48 lbs) Dimensions 295.3 x 199.04 x 15.25 mm

11.63 x 7.84 x 0.6 inches 358 x 232 x 19.3-21 mm

14.09 x 9.13 x 0.76-0.83 inches Area 588 cm2 (91.2 inches2) 831 cm2 (128.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~88.6% ~80.8% Side bezels 3.3 mm 6.3 mm Colors Silver Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 135° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal - No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level (max. load) 45.5 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 Size 13.4 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 169 ppi 100 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 940:1 500:1 sRGB color space 99% - Adobe RGB profile 71% - DCI-P3 color gamut 69% - Response time 33 ms 25 ms Max. brightness XPS 13 Plus 9320 +127% 500 nits Precision 3570 220 nits

Battery Capacity 55 Wh 41 Wh 58 Wh Voltage 11.55 V 11.25 V Full charging time 2:40 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 60 W 65 / 90 / 130 W Weigh of AC adapter 254 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) T550 Mobile 4GB TGP 15 W 25 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1065 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1665 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 3.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 5.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32 GPU performance XPS 13 Plus 9320 1.41 TFLOPS Precision 3570 +142% 3.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC1319D Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 2x2W, 2x2.5W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 79 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) No Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1 mm - Touchpad Size 11.2 x 6.4 cm 11.5 x 6.7 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on XPS 13 Plus 9320: - The box includes a USB-C to USB-A 3.0 adapter.

