Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 Slightly easier to carry: weighs 180 grams less (around 0.4 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~38%) battery – 55 against 40 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio

Can run popular games at about 9-12% higher FPS

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (91.1 vs 107.7 square inches) Advantages of the Dell Vostro 14 5402 Includes an old-school USB-A port

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.23 kg (2.71 lbs) 1.41 kg (3.11 lbs) Dimensions 295.3 x 199.04 x 15.25 mm

11.63 x 7.84 x 0.6 inches 321.3 x 216.2 x 16.7-17.9 mm

12.65 x 8.51 x 0.66-0.7 inches Area 588 cm2 (91.2 inches2) 695 cm2 (107.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~88.6% ~77.8% Side bezels 3.3 mm 5.7 mm Colors Silver Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1080 Size 13.4 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 169 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 2000:1 600:1 sRGB color space 100% - Response time 35 ms 35 ms Max. brightness XPS 13 Plus 9320 +67% 500 nits Vostro 14 5402 300 nits

Battery Capacity 55 Wh 40 Wh 53 Wh Voltage 11.55 V 11.25 V Full charging time - 4:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 60 W 45 / 65 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce MX330 2GB TGP 15 W 25 W Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1531 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1594 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.22 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR5 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 5.2 Gbps ~7 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 16 GPU performance XPS 13 Plus 9320 +16% 1.41 TFLOPS Vostro 14 5402 1.22 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC1319D Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 2x2W, 2x2.5W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) No Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 11.2 x 6.4 cm 11.5 x 7.0 cm Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

