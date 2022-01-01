Home > Laptop comparison > XPS 13 Plus 9320 or Vostro 15 3500 – what's better?

Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 vs Vostro 15 3500

54 out of 100
Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
VS
41 out of 100
Dell Vostro 15 3500
Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
Dell Vostro 15 3500
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 and Vostro 15 3500 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 550 grams less (around 1.21 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 20% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a much bigger (~31%) battery – 55 against 42 watt-hours
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Can run popular games at about 9-12% higher FPS
  • Provides 127% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 220 nits
  • Backlit keyboard
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Much smaller footprint: 35% more compact case (91.1 vs 140.4 square inches)
  • 20% sharper screen – 169 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 15 3500
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 13 Plus 9320
vs
Vostro 15 3500

Case

Weight 1.23 kg (2.71 lbs) 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs)
Dimensions 295.3 x 199.04 x 15.25 mm
11.63 x 7.84 x 0.6 inches		 363.9 x 249 x 18-19 mm
14.33 x 9.8 x 0.71-0.75 inches
Area 588 cm2 (91.2 inches2) 906 cm2 (140.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~88.6% ~74.1%
Side bezels 3.3 mm 9.3 mm
Colors Silver Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 13.4 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 169 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 2000:1 400:1
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time 35 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
XPS 13 Plus 9320 +127%
500 nits
Vostro 15 3500
220 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.55 V 11.4 V
Full charging time - 4:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 60 W 45 / 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 3.5 GHz
Cores 12 2
Threads 16 4
L3 Cache 12 MB 4 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 25 W
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1531 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1594 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.22 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR5
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps ~7 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 16
GPU performance
XPS 13 Plus 9320 +16%
1.41 TFLOPS
Vostro 15 3500
1.22 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC1319D Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 2x2W, 2x2.5W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v5
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) No Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes No
Touchpad
Size 11.2 x 6.4 cm 10.4 x 7.9 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 or Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5
2. Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 or Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
3. Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 or Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
4. Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 or Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
5. Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 or Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
6. Dell Vostro 15 3500 or Dell Inspiron 15 3511
7. Dell Vostro 15 3500 or Dell Latitude 3520
8. Dell Vostro 15 3500 or Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Vostro 15 3500 and XPS 13 Plus 9320 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский