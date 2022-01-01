Home > Laptop comparison > XPS 13 Plus 9320 or Vostro 5620 – what's better?

Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 vs Vostro 5620

54 out of 100
Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
VS
47 out of 100
Dell Vostro 5620
Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
Dell Vostro 5620
Display 1920 x 1200
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 and Vostro 5620 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 680 grams less (around 1.5 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 35% more compact case (91.1 vs 139.3 square inches)
  • 19% sharper screen – 169 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 5620
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 13 Plus 9320
vs
Vostro 5620

Case

Weight 1.23 kg (2.71 lbs) 1.91 kg (4.21 lbs)
Dimensions 295.3 x 199.04 x 15.25 mm
11.63 x 7.84 x 0.6 inches		 356.78 x 251.9 x 15.67-18.3 mm
14.05 x 9.92 x 0.62-0.72 inches
Area 588 cm2 (91.2 inches2) 899 cm2 (139.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~88.6% ~82.6%
Side bezels 3.3 mm 6.1 mm
Colors Silver Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 -

Display

Size 13.4 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 169 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 2000:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness
XPS 13 Plus 9320 +100%
500 nits
Vostro 5620
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.55 V -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 60 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz 1.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 12 12
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
XPS 13 Plus 9320
6740
Vostro 5620 +10%
7391

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 DDR4
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20
GPU performance
XPS 13 Plus 9320
1.41 TFLOPS
Vostro 5620
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC1319D -
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 2x2W, 2x2.5W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) No Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.2 x 6.4 cm -
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

