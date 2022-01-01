Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 vs Vostro 7620
Review
Performance
System and application performance
79
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
63
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
35
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
56
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
69
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
78
NanoReview Score
60
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 790 grams less (around 1.74 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
- Much smaller footprint: 35% more compact case (91.1 vs 139.3 square inches)
- 19% sharper screen – 169 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 7620
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 184-251% higher FPS
- Around 87% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Better webcam recording quality
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 40GB)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.17 kg (2.58 lbs)
|1.96 kg (4.32 lbs)
|Dimensions
|295.3 x 199.04 x 15.25 mm
11.63 x 7.84 x 0.6 inches
|356.78 x 251.9 x 16.95-18.99 mm
14.05 x 9.92 x 0.67-0.75 inches
|Area
|588 cm2 (91.2 inches2)
|899 cm2 (139.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~88.6%
|~82.6%
|Side bezels
|3.3 mm
|6.1 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|135°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|45.5 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|13.4 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|169 ppi
|142 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|940:1
|990:1
|sRGB color space
|99%
|50%
|Adobe RGB profile
|71%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|69%
|-
|Response time
|33 ms
|16 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.55 V
|13.2 V
|Full charging time
|2:40 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left
|Charge power
|60 W
|130 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|254 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|12
|12
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1482
Vostro 7620 +12%
1665
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7486
Vostro 7620 +41%
10520
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1412
Vostro 7620 +24%
1754
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
6750
Vostro 7620 +87%
12594
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|65 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1237 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1500 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|6.14 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|5.2 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|40
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|1
|Max. ram size
|-
|40 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC1319D
|Waves MaxxAudio Pro
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.2
|Power
|2x2W, 2x2.5W
|4x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
|Loudness
|79 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|No
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|1x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|No
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1 mm
|-
|Size
|11.2 x 6.4 cm
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
