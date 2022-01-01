Home > Laptop comparison > XPS 13 Plus 9320 or Vostro 7620 – what's better?

Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 vs Vostro 7620

56 out of 100
Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
VS
60 out of 100
Dell Vostro 7620
Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
Dell Vostro 7620
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 55 Wh
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 and Vostro 7620 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 790 grams less (around 1.74 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 35% more compact case (91.1 vs 139.3 square inches)
  • 19% sharper screen – 169 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 7620
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 184-251% higher FPS
  • Around 87% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 40GB)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 13 Plus 9320
vs
Vostro 7620

Case

Weight 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs) 1.96 kg (4.32 lbs)
Dimensions 295.3 x 199.04 x 15.25 mm
11.63 x 7.84 x 0.6 inches		 356.78 x 251.9 x 16.95-18.99 mm
14.05 x 9.92 x 0.67-0.75 inches
Area 588 cm2 (91.2 inches2) 899 cm2 (139.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~88.6% ~82.6%
Side bezels 3.3 mm 6.1 mm
Colors Silver Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 135° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 45.5 dB -

Display

Size 13.4 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 169 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 940:1 990:1
sRGB color space 99% 50%
Adobe RGB profile 71% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 69% -
Response time 33 ms 16 ms
Max. brightness
XPS 13 Plus 9320 +67%
500 nits
Vostro 7620
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.55 V 13.2 V
Full charging time 2:40 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 60 W 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter 254 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 12 12
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
XPS 13 Plus 9320
1482
Vostro 7620 +12%
1665
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
XPS 13 Plus 9320
7486
Vostro 7620 +41%
10520
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
XPS 13 Plus 9320
1412
Vostro 7620 +24%
1754
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
XPS 13 Plus 9320
6750
Vostro 7620 +87%
12594

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 65 W
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1237 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1500 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 40
GPU performance
XPS 13 Plus 9320
1.41 TFLOPS
Vostro 7620 +335%
6.14 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 1
Max. ram size - 40 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC1319D Waves MaxxAudio Pro
Speakers 2.2 2.2
Power 2x2W, 2x2.5W 4x2W
Dolby Atmos No -
Loudness 79 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) No Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm -
Touchpad
Size 11.2 x 6.4 cm 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Vostro 7620 and XPS 13 Plus 9320 or ask any questions
