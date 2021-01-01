Home > Laptop comparison > XPS 15 9500 or Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53) – what's better?

Dell XPS 15 9500 vs Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53)

60 out of 100
Dell XPS 15 9500
VS
65 out of 100
Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53)
Dell XPS 15 9500
From $1149
Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53)
From $1200
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 59 Wh
CPU
GPU GeForce GTX 1650 Ti 4GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell XPS 15 9500 and Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9500
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 670 grams less (around 1.48 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 23% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (122.6 vs 143.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 167-228% higher FPS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 15 9500
vs
Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53)

Case

Weight 1.83 kg (4.04 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Width 344 mm (13.54 inches) 363.4 mm (14.31 inches)
Height 230 mm (9.06 inches) 255 mm (10.04 inches)
Thickness 18 mm (0.71 inches) 22.9 mm (0.9 inches)
Area 791 cm2 (122.7 inches2) 927 cm2 (143.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~89.2% ~72.4%
Side bezels 4 mm 9 mm
Colors Silver Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) 5000 RPM -
Noise level 46 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 145 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1650:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
Adobe RGB profile 89.5% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 94% -
Response time 43 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 3:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left, Right Bottom
Charge power 90 / 130 W 230 W
Weigh of AC adapter 481 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 55 W 100 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1350 MHz 1267 MHz
GPU boost clock 1485 MHz 1605 MHz
FLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS 12.3 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 1024 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
XPS 15 9500
3.041 TFLOPS
Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53) +304%
12.3 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281-CG -
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 2x2.5W -
Loudness 84.2 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.1 1x USB 3.2
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm -
Touchpad
Size 15.0 x 9.0 cm -
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. XPS 15 9500 or MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
2. XPS 15 9500 or Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
3. XPS 15 9500 or Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)
4. Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53) or Alienware m15 R4
5. Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53) or ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
6. Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53) or Predator Triton 300 SE
7. Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53) or GE66 Raider
8. Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53) or Nitro 5 (AN517-41)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53) and Dell XPS 15 9500 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский