Dell XPS 15 9500 vs Acer Predator Triton 300 SE

61 out of 100
Dell XPS 15 9500
VS
67 out of 100
Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
Dell XPS 15 9500
From $1149
Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
From $1400
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 0 Wh
CPU
GPU GeForce GTX 1650 Ti 4GB
RAM
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of Dell XPS 15 9500 and Acer Predator Triton 300 SE important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9500
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 22% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 52% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 330 nits
Advantages of the Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 130 grams less (around 0.29 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 34-46% higher FPS
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (114.1 vs 122.6 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 15 9500
vs
Predator Triton 300 SE

Case

Weight 1.83 kg (4.04 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
Width 344 mm (13.54 inches) 323 mm (12.72 inches)
Height 230 mm (9.06 inches) 228 mm (8.98 inches)
Thickness 18 mm (0.71 inches) 17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
Area 791 cm2 (122.7 inches2) 736 cm2 (114.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~89.2% ~73.3%
Side bezels 4 mm 6.6 mm
Colors Silver Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) 5000 RPM -
Noise level 46 dB 62.6 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 145 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1650:1 -
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 89.5% 76%
DCI-P3 color gamut 94% 77%
Response time 43 ms -
Max. brightness
XPS 15 9500 +52%
500 nits
Predator Triton 300 SE
330 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 3:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 90 W 0 W
Weigh of AC adapter 481 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 3.0-3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.8 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 55 W 0 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1350 MHz 1455 MHz
GPU boost clock 1485 MHz 1590 MHz
FLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 1024 1536
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
XPS 15 9500
3.041 TFLOPS
Predator Triton 300 SE +61%
4.884 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281-CG -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x5W -
Loudness 84.2 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.1 1x USB 3.2
USB-A No 1x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm -
Touchpad
Size 15.0 x 9.0 cm -
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

