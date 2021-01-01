Dell XPS 15 9500 vs Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
Dell XPS 15 9500
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9500
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Can run popular games at about 9-13% higher FPS
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 430 grams less (around 0.95 lbs)
- 57% sharper screen – 227 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (100.1 vs 122.6 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.83 kg (4.04 lbs)
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|Width
|344 mm (13.54 inches)
|304.1 mm (11.97 inches)
|Height
|230 mm (9.06 inches)
|212.4 mm (8.36 inches)
|Thickness
|18 mm (0.71 inches)
|15.6 mm (0.61 inches)
|Area
|791 cm2 (122.7 inches2)
|646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~89.2%
|~79.4%
|Side bezels
|4 mm
|8.8 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|140°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|5000 RPM
|7000 RPM
|Noise level
|46 dB
|41.9 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|145 ppi
|227 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1650:1
|1759:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|89.5%
|88.3%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|94%
|-
|Response time
|43 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|3:00 hr
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left
|Charge power
|90 W
|61 W
|Cable length
|-
|2 meters
|Weigh of AC adapter
|481 gramm
|275 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Apple M1 GPU
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|5 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1193
1641
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4268
7106
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
XPS 15 9500 +11%
438
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
XPS 15 9500 +5%
2087
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|55 W
|10 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|5 nm
|GPU base clock
|1350 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1485 MHz
|1278 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.041 TFLOPS
|2.6 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|System Shared
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR4X
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units
|1024
|1024
|DirectX support
|12
|-
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|2933 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3281-CG
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x5W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
|Loudness
|84.2 dB
|77.5 dB
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 3.1
|2x USB 4.0
|USB-A
|No
|No
|HDMI
|No
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.3 mm
|1 mm
|Size
|15.0 x 9.0 cm
|11.1 x 6.6 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
