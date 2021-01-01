Dell XPS 15 9500 vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
Dell XPS 15 9500
From $1149
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
From $2499
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9500
- Easier to carry: weighs 270 grams less (around 0.6 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
- Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (122.6 vs 136.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Around 2.7x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~79%) battery – 100 against 56 watt-hours
- Can run popular games at about 39-53% higher FPS
- Better webcam recording quality
- Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 500 nits
- 75% sharper screen – 254 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.83 kg (4.04 lbs)
|2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
|Dimensions
|344 x 230 x 18 mm
13.54 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches
|355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm
14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches
|Area
|791 cm2 (122.7 inches2)
|882 cm2 (136.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~89.2%
|~86.2%
|Side bezels
|4 mm
|3.4 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|140°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|5000 RPM
|-
|Noise level
|46 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|16.2 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Mini LED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|145 ppi
|254 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|3456 x 2234 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1650:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|89.5%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|94%
|-
|Response time
|43 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|3:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|90 / 130 W
|140 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|481 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|10
|Threads
|8
|10
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|5 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1101
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3828
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1096
1532
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4813
MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +172%
13076
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|55 W
|30 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|5 nm
|GPU base clock
|1350 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1485 MHz
|1278 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.041 TFLOPS
|5.2 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR5
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|256 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|0 Gbps
|Shading units
|1024
|2048
|DirectX support
|12
|-
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|4x4 GB
|Clock
|2933 MHz
|-
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Custom
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3281-CG
|-
|Speakers
|2.2
|4.2
|Power
|2x2.5W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
|Loudness
|84.2 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|-
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|No
|No
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 3.1
|3x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 3
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.3 mm
|-
|Size
|15.0 x 9.0 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1