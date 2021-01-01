Home > Laptop comparison > XPS 15 9500 or MacBook Pro 16 (2021) – what's better?

Dell XPS 15 9500 vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)

57 out of 100
Dell XPS 15 9500
VS
85 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
Dell XPS 15 9500
From $1149
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
From $2499
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3456 x 2234
Battery 100 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell XPS 15 9500 and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9500
  • Easier to carry: weighs 270 grams less (around 0.6 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
  • Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (122.6 vs 136.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 2.7x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~79%) battery – 100 against 56 watt-hours
  • Can run popular games at about 39-53% higher FPS
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 500 nits
  • 75% sharper screen – 254 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 15 9500
vs
MacBook Pro 16 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.83 kg (4.04 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
Dimensions 344 x 230 x 18 mm
13.54 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches		 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm
14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches
Area 791 cm2 (122.7 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~89.2% ~86.2%
Side bezels 4 mm 3.4 mm
Colors Silver Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) 5000 RPM -
Noise level 46 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16.2 inches
Type IPS LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 145 ppi 254 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1650:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
Adobe RGB profile 89.5% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 94% -
Response time 43 ms -
Max. brightness
XPS 15 9500
500 nits
MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +100%
1000 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 3:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left, Right
Charge power 90 / 130 W 140 W
Weigh of AC adapter 481 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 4 10
Threads 8 10
L3 Cache 8 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
Fabrication process 14 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 55 W 30 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 1350 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1485 MHz 1278 MHz
FLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 0 Gbps
Shading units 1024 2048
DirectX support 12 -
GPU performance
XPS 15 9500
3.041 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +71%
5.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 4x4 GB
Clock 2933 MHz -
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281-CG -
Speakers 2.2 4.2
Power 2x2.5W -
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Loudness 84.2 dB -
Microphones 2 -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A No No
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.1 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm -
Touchpad
Size 15.0 x 9.0 cm -
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. XPS 15 9500 and MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
2. XPS 15 9500 and Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
3. XPS 15 9500 and Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)
4. MacBook Pro 16 (2021) and Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
5. MacBook Pro 16 (2021) and XPS 17 9710 (2021)
6. MacBook Pro 16 (2021) and MacBook Pro 14 (2021)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) and Dell XPS 15 9500 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский