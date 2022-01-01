Home > Laptop comparison > XPS 15 9500 or ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 (2022) – what's better?

Dell XPS 15 9500 vs Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 (2022)

53 out of 100
Dell XPS 15 9500
VS
75 out of 100
Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 (2022)
Dell XPS 15 9500
Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 90 Wh
CPU Intel Core i9 12900H
GPU GeForce GTX 1650 Ti 4GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell XPS 15 9500 and Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9500
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 570 grams less (around 1.26 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 22% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (122.6 vs 142.1 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 60 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 195-266% higher FPS
  • Around 4.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~61%) battery – 90 against 56 watt-hours
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 15 9500
vs
ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 (2022)

Case

Weight 1.83 kg (4.04 lbs) 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
Dimensions 344 x 230 x 18 mm
13.54 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches		 354 x 259 x 22.6-27.2 mm
13.94 x 10.2 x 0.89-1.07 inches
Area 791 cm2 (122.7 inches2) 917 cm2 (142.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~89.2% ~73.2%
Side bezels 4 mm 4.3 mm
Colors Silver Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 4
Max. fan speed (RPM) 5000 RPM -
Noise level 46 dB 39.9 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 300 Hz
PPI 145 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1650:1 -
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 89.5% 75.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut 94% -
Response time 43 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 3:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Bottom
Charge power 90 / 130 W 100 / 240 / 280 W
Weigh of AC adapter 481 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 4 14
Threads 8 20
L3 Cache 8 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 55 W 140 W
Nvidia Optimus - MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1350 MHz 1504 MHz
GPU boost clock 1485 MHz 1802 MHz
FLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 48
GPU performance
XPS 15 9500
3.041 TFLOPS
ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 (2022) +354%
13.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281-CG -
Speakers 2.2 4.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 84.2 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.1 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm -
Touchpad
Size 15.0 x 9.0 cm -
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

