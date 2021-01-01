Dell XPS 15 9500 vs ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021)
Dell XPS 15 9500
From $1149
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9500
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 470 grams less (around 1.04 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 22% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~17%) battery – 56 against 48 watt-hours
- Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
- Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (122.6 vs 142.4 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Around 82% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Can run popular games at about 23-32% higher FPS
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.83 kg (4.04 lbs)
|2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
|Width
|344 mm (13.54 inches)
|359 mm (14.13 inches)
|Height
|230 mm (9.06 inches)
|256 mm (10.08 inches)
|Thickness
|18 mm (0.71 inches)
|22.8-24.3 mm (0.9-0.96 inches)
|Area
|791 cm2 (122.7 inches2)
|919 cm2 (142.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~89.2%
|~73%
|Side bezels
|4 mm
|6.8 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|140°
|140°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|5000 RPM
|-
|Noise level
|46 dB
|49 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|145 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1650:1
|789:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|62.5%
|Adobe RGB profile
|89.5%
|47.3%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|94%
|41.9%
|Response time
|43 ms
|25 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|3:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left
|Charge power
|90 / 130 W
|180 / 200 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|481 gramm
|546 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1193
1405
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4268
5044
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
438
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2087
3789
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|55 W
|75 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1350 MHz
|712-1530 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1485 MHz
|1057-1740 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.041 TFLOPS
|4.329 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|1024
|2048
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|2933 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3281-CG
|-
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Power
|2x2.5W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Loudness
|84.2 dB
|77.1 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 3.1
|1x USB 4.0
|USB-A
|No
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.3 mm
|1.8 mm
|Size
|15.0 x 9.0 cm
|10.6 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1