Dell XPS 15 9500 vs ASUS VivoBook 15 X513 (K513)

Dell XPS 15 9500
VS
ASUS VivoBook 15 X513 (K513)
Dell XPS 15 9500
From $1149
ASUS VivoBook 15 X513 (K513)
From $580
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 42 Wh
CPU
GPU GeForce GTX 1650 Ti 4GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell XPS 15 9500 and ASUS VivoBook 15 X513 (K513) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9500
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 82-112% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 56 against 42 watt-hours
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook 15 X513 (K513)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 15 9500
vs
VivoBook 15 X513 (K513)

Case

Weight 1.83 kg (4.04 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
Width 344 mm (13.54 inches) 359 mm (14.13 inches)
Height 230 mm (9.06 inches) 235 mm (9.25 inches)
Thickness 18 mm (0.71 inches) 17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
Area 791 cm2 (122.7 inches2) 844 cm2 (130.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~89.2% ~79.5%
Side bezels 4 mm 6.8 mm
Colors Silver White, Black, Silver, Gold, Blue
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) 5000 RPM -
Noise level 46 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 145 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1650:1 -
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 89.5% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 94% -
Response time 43 ms -
Max. brightness
XPS 15 9500 +67%
500 nits
VivoBook 15 X513 (K513)
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 3:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes -
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 90 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 481 gramm -

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281-CG -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x5W -
Dolby Atmos - No
Loudness 84.2 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.1 1x USB 3.2
USB-A No 3x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 15.0 x 9.0 cm -
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 1350 MHz 1531 MHz
GPU boost clock 1485 MHz 1594 MHz
FLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS 1.22 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 2 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR5
Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit
Memory clock 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz) 1752 MHz (Effective - 7000 MHz)
Shading units 1024 384
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 32 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

