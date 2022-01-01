Home > Laptop comparison > XPS 15 9500 or Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600) – what's better?

Dell XPS 15 9500 vs Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600)

53 out of 100
Dell XPS 15 9500
VS
60 out of 100
Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600)
Dell XPS 15 9500
Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3840 x 2400
Battery 96 Wh
CPU
GPU GeForce GTX 1650 Ti 4GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell XPS 15 9500 and Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9500
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 120 grams less (around 0.26 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (122.6 vs 144.8 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 50-68% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~71%) battery – 96 against 56 watt-hours
  • Around 14% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • 95% sharper screen – 283 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 10% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 500 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 15 9500
vs
Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600)

Case

Weight 1.83 kg (4.04 lbs) 1.95 kg (4.3 lbs)
Dimensions 344 x 230 x 18 mm
13.54 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches		 360.5 x 259 x 18.9 mm
14.19 x 10.2 x 0.74 inches
Area 791 cm2 (122.7 inches2) 934 cm2 (144.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~89.2% ~79.5%
Side bezels 4 mm 7.9 mm
Colors Silver Black, Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° 160°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) 5000 RPM -
Noise level 46 dB 45.3 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 145 ppi 283 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 3840 x 2400 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1650:1 1000000:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 89.5% 96.8%
DCI-P3 color gamut 94% 99.7%
Response time 43 ms 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 3:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Right
Charge power 90 / 130 W 120 W
Weigh of AC adapter 481 gramm 460 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.6-3.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 55 W 35-50 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1350 MHz 1185 MHz
GPU boost clock 1485 MHz 1417 MHz
FLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40
GPU performance
XPS 15 9500
3.041 TFLOPS
Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600) +91%
5.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281-CG -
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 84.2 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.1 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 4.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 15.0 x 9.0 cm 13.0 x 8.5 cm
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
