You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 3840 x 2400 Battery - 56 Wh 86 Wh 96 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 10300H Intel Core i7 10750H Intel Core i7 10875H Intel Core i9 10885H - Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i7 11370H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX GPU GeForce GTX 1650 Ti 4GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9500 Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 120 grams less (around 0.26 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (122.6 vs 144.8 square inches) Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 50-68% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~71%) battery – 96 against 56 watt-hours

Around 14% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

95% sharper screen – 283 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 10% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 500 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.83 kg (4.04 lbs) 1.95 kg (4.3 lbs) Dimensions 344 x 230 x 18 mm

13.54 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches 360.5 x 259 x 18.9 mm

14.19 x 10.2 x 0.74 inches Area 791 cm2 (122.7 inches2) 934 cm2 (144.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~89.2% ~79.5% Side bezels 4 mm 7.9 mm Colors Silver Black, Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 140° 160° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Max. fan speed (RPM) 5000 RPM - Noise level 46 dB 45.3 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 3840 x 2400 Size 15.6 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 145 ppi 283 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 3840 x 2400 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast 1650:1 1000000:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile 89.5% 96.8% DCI-P3 color gamut 94% 99.7% Response time 43 ms 1 ms Max. brightness XPS 15 9500 500 nits Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600) +10% 550 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 86 Wh 96 Wh Full charging time 3:00 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Right Charge power 90 / 130 W 120 W Weigh of AC adapter 481 gramm 460 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1650 Ti 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB TGP 55 W 35-50 W Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1350 MHz 1185 MHz GPU boost clock 1485 MHz 1417 MHz FLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40 GPU performance XPS 15 9500 3.041 TFLOPS Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600) +91% 5.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 2933 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3281-CG - Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 84.2 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.1 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 4.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.3 mm 1.4 mm Touchpad Size 15.0 x 9.0 cm 13.0 x 8.5 cm Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.