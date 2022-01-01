Dell XPS 15 9500 vs Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600)
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9500
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 120 grams less (around 0.26 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
- Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (122.6 vs 144.8 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 50-68% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~71%) battery – 96 against 56 watt-hours
- Around 14% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- 95% sharper screen – 283 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 10% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 500 nits
Case
|Weight
|1.83 kg (4.04 lbs)
|1.95 kg (4.3 lbs)
|Dimensions
|344 x 230 x 18 mm
13.54 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches
|360.5 x 259 x 18.9 mm
14.19 x 10.2 x 0.74 inches
|Area
|791 cm2 (122.7 inches2)
|934 cm2 (144.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~89.2%
|~79.5%
|Side bezels
|4 mm
|7.9 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Black, Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|140°
|160°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|5000 RPM
|-
|Noise level
|46 dB
|45.3 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|145 ppi
|283 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|3840 x 2400 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1650:1
|1000000:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|89.5%
|96.8%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|94%
|99.7%
|Response time
|43 ms
|1 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|3:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Right
|Charge power
|90 / 130 W
|120 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|481 gramm
|460 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|2.6-3.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1090
1417
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3855
4682
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1096
1442
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4813
5497
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|55 W
|35-50 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1350 MHz
|1185 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1485 MHz
|1417 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.041 TFLOPS
|5.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|1024
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|40
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|2933 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3281-CG
|-
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|84.2 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|No
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 3.1
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 3
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 4.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.3 mm
|1.4 mm
|Size
|15.0 x 9.0 cm
|13.0 x 8.5 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
