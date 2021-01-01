Home > Laptop comparison > XPS 15 9500 or VivoBook S14 S435 – what's better?

Dell XPS 15 9500 vs ASUS VivoBook S14 S435

Dell XPS 15 9500
VS
ASUS VivoBook S14 S435
Dell XPS 15 9500
From $1149
ASUS VivoBook S14 S435
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 67 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell XPS 15 9500 and ASUS VivoBook S14 S435 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9500
  • Can run popular games at about 64-87% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook S14 S435
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 530 grams less (around 1.17 lbs)
  • Features a bigger (~20%) battery – 67 against 56 watt-hours
  • Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (101.8 vs 122.6 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 15 9500
vs
VivoBook S14 S435

Case

Weight 1.83 kg (4.04 lbs) 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs)
Width 344 mm (13.54 inches) 322.2 mm (12.69 inches)
Height 230 mm (9.06 inches) 204 mm (8.03 inches)
Thickness 18 mm (0.71 inches) 15.9 mm (0.63 inches)
Area 791 cm2 (122.7 inches2) 657 cm2 (101.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~89.2% ~82.2%
Side bezels 4 mm 6.2 mm
Colors Silver Red
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Max. fan speed (RPM) 5000 RPM -
Noise level 46 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 145 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1650:1 -
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 89.5% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 94% -
Response time 43 ms -
Max. brightness
XPS 15 9500 +25%
500 nits
VivoBook S14 S435
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 3:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 90 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 481 gramm -

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281-CG -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x5W -
Dolby Atmos - No
Loudness 84.2 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.1 2x USB 3.2
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 15.0 x 9.0 cm -
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1350 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1485 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 0 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 System Shared
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory clock 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz) 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 1024 640
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

