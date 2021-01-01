Dell XPS 15 9500 vs ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
Dell XPS 15 9500
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9500
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
- Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 690 grams less (around 1.52 lbs)
- Around 17% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Features a bigger (~20%) battery – 67 against 56 watt-hours
- Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (95.8 vs 122.6 square inches)
Case
|Weight
|1.83 kg (4.04 lbs)
|1.14 kg (2.51 lbs)
|Width
|344 mm (13.54 inches)
|304.2 mm (11.98 inches)
|Height
|230 mm (9.06 inches)
|203 mm (7.99 inches)
|Thickness
|18 mm (0.71 inches)
|13.9 mm (0.55 inches)
|Area
|791 cm2 (122.7 inches2)
|618 cm2 (95.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~89.2%
|~78.9%
|Side bezels
|4 mm
|4.9 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Silver, Pink
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|140°
|150°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|5000 RPM
|-
|Noise level
|46 dB
|39 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|145 ppi
|166 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1650:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|89.5%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|94%
|100%
|Response time
|43 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|3:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left
|Charge power
|90 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|481 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4 GHz
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
XPS 15 9500 +14%
1193
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4268
5163
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
XPS 15 9500 +1%
438
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2087
2441
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|55 W
|10 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|1350 MHz
|0 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1485 MHz
|1600 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.041 TFLOPS
|0 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|System Shared
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR4X
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|3.73 Gbps
|Shading units
|1024
|448
|DirectX support
|12
|12.1
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|2933 MHz
|3733 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3281-CG
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x5W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Loudness
|84.2 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 3.1
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|No
|1x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.3 mm
|1.4 mm
|Size
|15.0 x 9.0 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
