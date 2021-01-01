Home > Laptop comparison > XPS 15 9500 or ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 – what's better?

Dell XPS 15 9500 vs ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564

Dell XPS 15 9500
VS
ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
Dell XPS 15 9500
From $1149
ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 96 Wh
CPU Intel Core i7 1165G7
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell XPS 15 9500 and ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9500
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 13-18% higher FPS
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a much bigger (~71%) battery – 96 against 56 watt-hours
  • Around 19% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Display has support for touch input

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 15 9500
vs
ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564

Case

Weight 1.83 kg (4.04 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Width 344 mm (13.54 inches) 356 mm (14.02 inches)
Height 230 mm (9.06 inches) 230 mm (9.06 inches)
Thickness 18 mm (0.71 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 791 cm2 (122.7 inches2) 819 cm2 (127 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~89.2% ~82%
Side bezels 4 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Silver Gray
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle 140° 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) 5000 RPM -
Noise level 46 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 145 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision -
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1650:1 -
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 89.5% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 94% -
Response time 43 ms -
Max. brightness
XPS 15 9500 +67%
500 nits
ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 3:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Right
Charge power 90 W 120 W
Weigh of AC adapter 481 gramm -

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281-CG -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x5W -
Loudness 84.2 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.1 2x USB 3.2
USB-A No 1x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 15.0 x 9.0 cm -
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 1.2-2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1350 MHz 1035 MHz
GPU boost clock 1485 MHz 1200 MHz
FLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS 2.458 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory clock 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz) 1250 MHz (Effective - 10000 MHz)
Shading units 1024 1024
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 3733 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell XPS 15 9500 and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
2. Dell XPS 15 9500 and Dell XPS 17 9700
3. Dell XPS 15 9500 and Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
4. Dell XPS 15 9500 and Dell XPS 13 9310
5. Dell XPS 15 9500 and Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)
6. ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
7. ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 and Dell XPS 17 9700
8. ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 and MSI Alpha 15
9. ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 and ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516
10. ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 and Dell Inspiron 15 5505

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 and Dell XPS 15 9500 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский