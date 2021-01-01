Dell XPS 15 9500 vs Alienware m15 R3
Review
Performance
System and application performance
72
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
66
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
42
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
86
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
81
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9500
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
- Easier to carry: weighs 280 grams less (around 0.62 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 32% higher screen-to-body ratio
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
- Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
- Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (122.6 vs 154.1 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R3
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 29-39% higher FPS
- Around 29% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.83 kg (4.04 lbs)
|2.11 kg (4.65 lbs)
|Width
|344 mm (13.54 inches)
|360.3 mm (14.19 inches)
|Height
|230 mm (9.06 inches)
|276 mm (10.87 inches)
|Thickness
|18 mm (0.71 inches)
|20.5 mm (0.81 inches)
|Area
|791 cm2 (122.7 inches2)
|994 cm2 (154.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~89.2%
|~67.5%
|Side bezels
|4 mm
|7.5 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Black, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|140°
|140°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|5000 RPM
|-
|Noise level
|46 dB
|50 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|145 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1650:1
|800:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|99.2%
|Adobe RGB profile
|89.5%
|63.7%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|94%
|100%
|Response time
|43 ms
|7 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|3:00 hr
|2:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Bottom
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3281-CG
|Realtek ALC3281-CG
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|2x5W
|2x5W
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Loudness
|84.2 dB
|89.5 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 3.1
|1x USB 3.1
|USB-A
|No
|3x USB 3.1
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.3 mm
|1.7 mm
|Size
|15.0 x 9.0 cm
|10.6 x 6.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|5 GHz
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1133
Alienware m15 R3 +6%
1203
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4030
Alienware m15 R3 +39%
5599
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
450
Alienware m15 R3 +8%
484
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2118
Alienware m15 R3 +29%
2732
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|1350 MHz
|1375 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1485 MHz
|1645 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.041 TFLOPS
|4.632 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|-
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory clock
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|1750 MHz (Effective - 14000 MHz)
|Shading units
|1024
|1408
|DirectX support
|12
|12
|Max. resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|2933 MHz
|2666 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|3
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
