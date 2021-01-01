Home > Laptop comparison > XPS 15 9500 or Alienware m15 R5 – what's better?

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9500
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 590 grams less (around 1.3 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 29% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (122.6 vs 150.5 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R5
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 60 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 191-260% higher FPS
  • Around 2.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Features a much bigger (~54%) battery – 86 against 56 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 15 9500
vs
Alienware m15 R5

Case

Weight 1.83 kg (4.04 lbs) 2.42 kg (5.34 lbs)
Width 344 mm (13.54 inches) 356.2 mm (14.02 inches)
Height 230 mm (9.06 inches) 272.5 mm (10.73 inches)
Thickness 18 mm (0.71 inches) 12-19.2 mm (0.47-0.76 inches)
Area 791 cm2 (122.7 inches2) 971 cm2 (150.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~89.2% ~69.1%
Side bezels 4 mm 5.4 mm
Colors Silver Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) 5000 RPM -
Noise level 46 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 360 Hz
PPI 145 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1650:1 -
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 89.5% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 94% 100%
Response time 43 ms 1 ms
Max. brightness
XPS 15 9500 +67%
500 nits
Alienware m15 R5
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 3:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left, Right Bottom
Charge power 90 W 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 481 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
XPS 15 9500
1193
Alienware m15 R5 +28%
1528
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
XPS 15 9500
4268
Alienware m15 R5 +92%
8200
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
XPS 15 9500
2087
Alienware m15 R5 +133%
4871

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 55 W 110-125 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1350 MHz 1467 MHz
GPU boost clock 1485 MHz 1778 MHz
FLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS 13.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 1024 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
XPS 15 9500
3.041 TFLOPS
Alienware m15 R5 +347%
13.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281-CG -
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x5W -
Loudness 84.2 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.1 1x USB 3.2
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes -
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm -
Touchpad
Size 15.0 x 9.0 cm -
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

