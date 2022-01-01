You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 - 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 2560 x 1440 Battery - 56 Wh 86 Wh 87 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 10300H Intel Core i7 10750H Intel Core i7 10875H Intel Core i9 10885H - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H GPU GeForce GTX 1650 Ti 4GB - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9500 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 510 grams less (around 1.12 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 33% higher screen-to-body ratio

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (122.6 vs 154.5 square inches) Advantages of the Dell Alienware x15 R2 Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 191-260% higher FPS

Around 3.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~55%) battery – 87 against 56 watt-hours

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.83 kg (4.04 lbs) 2.34 kg (5.16 lbs) Dimensions 344 x 230 x 18 mm

13.54 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches 359.7 x 277.3 x 12.5-15.9 mm

14.16 x 10.92 x 0.49-0.63 inches Area 791 cm2 (122.7 inches2) 997 cm2 (154.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~89.2% ~67.3% Side bezels 4 mm 7.2 mm Colors Silver White Transformer No No Opening angle 140° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Max. fan speed (RPM) 5000 RPM - Noise level 46 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 2560 x 1440 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 165 Hz PPI 145 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision - Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1650:1 1000:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile 89.5% - DCI-P3 color gamut 94% - Response time 43 ms 19 ms Max. brightness XPS 15 9500 +67% 500 nits Alienware x15 R2 300 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 86 Wh 87 Wh Full charging time 3:00 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 90 / 130 W 240 W Weigh of AC adapter 481 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1650 Ti 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP 55 W 125 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1350 MHz 1467 MHz GPU boost clock 1485 MHz 1778 MHz FLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS 13.6 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 48 GPU performance XPS 15 9500 3.041 TFLOPS Alienware x15 R2 +347% 13.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 2933 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3281-CG Realtek ALC3281 Speakers 2.2 2.2 Power 2x2W 4x2W Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 84.2 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.1 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.3 mm 1.5 mm Touchpad Size 15.0 x 9.0 cm 10.5 x 6.0 cm Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

