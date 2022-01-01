Home > Laptop comparison > XPS 15 9500 or G15 5525 – what's better?

Evaluation of Dell XPS 15 9500 and G15 5525 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9500
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 690 grams less (around 1.52 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 29% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (122.6 vs 150.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell G15 5525
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 74-101% higher FPS
  • Around 2.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 15 9500
vs
G15 5525

Case

Weight 1.83 kg (4.04 lbs) 2.52 kg (5.56 lbs)
Dimensions 344 x 230 x 18 mm
13.54 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches		 357.3 x 272.11 x 26.9 mm
14.07 x 10.71 x 1.06 inches
Area 791 cm2 (122.7 inches2) 972 cm2 (150.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~89.2% ~69%
Side bezels 4 mm 6 mm
Colors Silver Gray, Green
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) 5000 RPM -
Noise level 46 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 145 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1650:1 800:1
sRGB color space 100% -
Adobe RGB profile 89.5% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 94% -
Response time 43 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
XPS 15 9500 +100%
500 nits
G15 5525
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 13.2 V
Full charging time 3:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes -
Charging port position Left, Right Bottom
Charge power 90 / 130 W 180 / 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 481 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 AMD Radeon 660M
Fabrication process 14 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
XPS 15 9500
1161
G15 5525 +33%
1546
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
XPS 15 9500
3663
G15 5525 +137%
8689
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
XPS 15 9500
1096
G15 5525 +44%
1579
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
XPS 15 9500
4813
G15 5525 +129%
11006

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 55 W 90 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1350 MHz 1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 1485 MHz 1740 MHz
FLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40
GPU performance
XPS 15 9500
3.041 TFLOPS
G15 5525 +134%
7.12 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281-CG Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No -
Loudness 84.2 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.1 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3 No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm -
Touchpad
Size 15.0 x 9.0 cm 10.5 x 6.0 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

