Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9500 Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 690 grams less (around 1.52 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 29% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits

Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (122.6 vs 150.7 square inches) Advantages of the Dell G15 5525 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 74-101% higher FPS

Around 2.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Case Weight 1.83 kg (4.04 lbs) 2.52 kg (5.56 lbs) Dimensions 344 x 230 x 18 mm

13.54 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches 357.3 x 272.11 x 26.9 mm

14.07 x 10.71 x 1.06 inches Area 791 cm2 (122.7 inches2) 972 cm2 (150.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~89.2% ~69% Side bezels 4 mm 6 mm Colors Silver Gray, Green Transformer No No Opening angle 140° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 2 Max. fan speed (RPM) 5000 RPM - Noise level 46 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 145 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1650:1 800:1 sRGB color space 100% - Adobe RGB profile 89.5% - DCI-P3 color gamut 94% - Response time 43 ms 35 ms Max. brightness XPS 15 9500 +100% 500 nits G15 5525 250 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 86 Wh 56 Wh 86 Wh Voltage - 13.2 V Full charging time 3:00 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes - Charging port position Left, Right Bottom Charge power 90 / 130 W 180 / 240 W Weigh of AC adapter 481 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1650 Ti 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB TGP 55 W 90 W Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1350 MHz 1530 MHz GPU boost clock 1485 MHz 1740 MHz FLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40 GPU performance XPS 15 9500 3.041 TFLOPS G15 5525 +134% 7.12 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 2933 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3281-CG Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No - Loudness 84.2 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.1 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3 No HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.3 mm - Touchpad Size 15.0 x 9.0 cm 10.5 x 6.0 cm Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

