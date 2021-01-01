Dell XPS 15 9500 vs G3 15 3500
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
72
72
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
66
68
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
42
53
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
61
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
86
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
81
66
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9500
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 0.2
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 510 grams less (around 1.12 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 23% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 56 against 51 watt-hours
- Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
- Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (122.6 vs 143.8 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell G3 15 3500
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.83 kg (4.04 lbs)
|2.34 kg (5.16 lbs)
|Width
|344 mm (13.54 inches)
|365.5 mm (14.39 inches)
|Height
|230 mm (9.06 inches)
|254 mm (10 inches)
|Thickness
|18 mm (0.71 inches)
|21.4 mm (0.84 inches)
|Area
|791 cm2 (122.7 inches2)
|928 cm2 (143.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~89.2%
|~72.3%
|Side bezels
|4 mm
|10.1 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|White, Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|140°
|140°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|5000 RPM
|-
|Noise level
|46 dB
|48.7 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|145 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1650:1
|800:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|57%
|Adobe RGB profile
|89.5%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|94%
|-
|Response time
|43 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|3:00 hr
|4:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3281-CG
|SoundcardIntel Comet Lake PCH-H - cAVS
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x5W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Loudness
|84.2 dB
|73.3 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 3.1
|No
|USB-A
|No
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.3 mm
|-
|Size
|15.0 x 9.0 cm
|10.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1133
1133
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4030
4030
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
450
450
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2118
2118
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1350 MHz
|1380 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1485 MHz
|1560 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.041 TFLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|-
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory clock
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|Shading units
|1024
|1024
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|2933 MHz
|2933 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1