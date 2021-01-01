Home > Laptop comparison > XPS 15 9500 or G5 15 5505 SE – what's better?

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9500
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 670 grams less (around 1.48 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 23% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 56 against 51 watt-hours
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (122.6 vs 143.8 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell G5 15 5505 SE
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 51-69% higher FPS
  • Around 57% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 15 9500
vs
G5 15 5505 SE

Case

Weight 1.83 kg (4.04 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Width 344 mm (13.54 inches) 365.5 mm (14.39 inches)
Height 230 mm (9.06 inches) 254 mm (10 inches)
Thickness 18 mm (0.71 inches) 24.5 mm (0.96 inches)
Area 791 cm2 (122.7 inches2) 928 cm2 (143.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~89.2% ~72.3%
Side bezels 4 mm 10.1 mm
Colors Silver Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° 150°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) 5000 RPM -
Noise level 46 dB 50.6 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 145 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1650:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
Adobe RGB profile 89.5% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 94% -
Response time 43 ms -
Max. brightness
XPS 15 9500 +100%
500 nits
G5 15 5505 SE
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time 3:00 hr 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left, Right Left

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281-CG Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x5W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos - No
Loudness 84.2 dB 82.5 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.1 1x USB 3.1
USB-A No 3x USB 3.1
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size 15.0 x 9.0 cm 10.5 x 6.5 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon Vega 6
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
XPS 15 9500 +14%
1133
G5 15 5505 SE
998
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
XPS 15 9500
4030
G5 15 5505 SE +20%
4822
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
XPS 15 9500
2118
G5 15 5505 SE +57%
3331

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 1350 MHz 1035 MHz
GPU boost clock 1485 MHz 1265 MHz
FLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS 5.829 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB -
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory clock 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz) 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
Shading units 1024 2304
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

