Home > Laptop comparison > XPS 15 9500 or Inspiron 15 3501 – what's better?

Dell XPS 15 9500 vs Inspiron 15 3501

Dell XPS 15 9500
VS
Dell Inspiron 15 3501
Dell XPS 15 9500
Dell Inspiron 15 3501
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 42 Wh
CPU
GPU GeForce GTX 1650 Ti 4GB -
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell XPS 15 9500 and Inspiron 15 3501 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9500
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 0.2
  • Can run popular games at about 144-197% higher FPS
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 130 grams less (around 0.29 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 20% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 56 against 42 watt-hours
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Provides 127% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 220 nits
  • Backlit keyboard
  • Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (122.6 vs 140.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 3501
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 15 9500
vs
Inspiron 15 3501

Case

Weight 1.83 kg (4.04 lbs) 1.96 kg (4.32 lbs)
Width 344 mm (13.54 inches) 363.9 mm (14.33 inches)
Height 230 mm (9.06 inches) 249 mm (9.8 inches)
Thickness 18 mm (0.71 inches) 18-19.9 mm (0.71-0.78 inches)
Area 791 cm2 (122.7 inches2) 906 cm2 (140.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~89.2% ~74.1%
Side bezels 4 mm 9.3 mm
Colors Silver Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Max. fan speed (RPM) 5000 RPM -
Noise level 46 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 145 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1650:1 400:1
sRGB color space 100% -
Adobe RGB profile 89.5% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 94% -
Response time 43 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
XPS 15 9500 +127%
500 nits
Inspiron 15 3501
220 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time 3:00 hr 3:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left, Right Left

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281-CG Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x5W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos - No
Loudness 84.2 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.1 No
USB-A No 3x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes No
Key travel 1.3 mm -
Touchpad
Size 15.0 x 9.0 cm 10.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
XPS 15 9500
1133
Inspiron 15 3501 +11%
1252
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
XPS 15 9500 +62%
4030
Inspiron 15 3501
2489
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1350 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1485 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB -
Memoty type GDDR6 System Shared
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory clock 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz) -
Shading units 1024 384
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 2666 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 12 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) and Dell XPS 15 9500
2. Dell XPS 17 9700 and Dell XPS 15 9500
3. Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) and Dell XPS 15 9500
4. Dell XPS 13 9310 and Dell XPS 15 9500
5. Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021) and Dell XPS 15 9500
6. Dell G3 15 3500 and Dell Inspiron 15 3501
7. Dell G5 15 5500 and Dell Inspiron 15 3501
8. Dell G5 15 5505 SE and Dell Inspiron 15 3501
9. Dell Inspiron 15 3505 and Dell Inspiron 15 3501

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Inspiron 15 3501 and XPS 15 9500 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский