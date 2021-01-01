Dell XPS 15 9500 vs Inspiron 15 3505
Review
Performance
System and application performance
72
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
66
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
42
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
63
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
86
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
81
NanoReview Score
61
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9500
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 0.2
- Can run popular games at about 255-347% higher FPS
- Around 2.8x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 130 grams less (around 0.29 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 20% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 56 against 42 watt-hours
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Provides 127% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 220 nits
- Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (122.6 vs 140.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 3505
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.83 kg (4.04 lbs)
|1.96 kg (4.32 lbs)
|Width
|344 mm (13.54 inches)
|249 mm (9.8 inches)
|Height
|230 mm (9.06 inches)
|363.9 mm (14.33 inches)
|Thickness
|18 mm (0.71 inches)
|18-19.8 mm (0.71-0.78 inches)
|Area
|791 cm2 (122.7 inches2)
|906 cm2 (140.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~89.2%
|~74.1%
|Side bezels
|4 mm
|-48.2 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|White
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|140°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|5000 RPM
|-
|Noise level
|46 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|145 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1650:1
|400:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|89.5%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|94%
|-
|Response time
|43 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|3:00 hr
|3:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3281-CG
|Realtek ALC3204
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x5W
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Loudness
|84.2 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|-
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|-
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 3.1
|No
|USB-A
|No
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.3 mm
|-
|Size
|15.0 x 9.0 cm
|10.4 x 6.4 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|4 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 3
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
XPS 15 9500 +75%
1133
646
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
XPS 15 9500 +164%
4030
1528
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
XPS 15 9500 +46%
450
309
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
XPS 15 9500 +182%
2118
751
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|14 nm
|GPU base clock
|1350 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1485 MHz
|1400 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.041 TFLOPS
|0.54 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|-
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|System Shared
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|-
|Memory clock
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|-
|Shading units
|1024
|192
|DirectX support
|12
|12
|Max. resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|2933 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|8 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
