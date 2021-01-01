Dell XPS 15 9500 vs Inspiron 15 5502
Review
Performance
System and application performance
68
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
42
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
63
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
86
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
81
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9500
- Can run popular games at about 144-197% higher FPS
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5502
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 180 grams less (around 0.4 lbs)
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.83 kg (4.04 lbs)
|1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
|Width
|344 mm (13.54 inches)
|356.1 mm (14.02 inches)
|Height
|230 mm (9.06 inches)
|234.5 mm (9.23 inches)
|Thickness
|18 mm (0.71 inches)
|14.1-17.9 mm (0.56-0.7 inches)
|Area
|791 cm2 (122.7 inches2)
|835 cm2 (129.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~89.2%
|~80.4%
|Side bezels
|4 mm
|5.4 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|140°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|5000 RPM
|-
|Noise level
|46 dB
|35 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|145 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1650:1
|600:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|58%
|Adobe RGB profile
|89.5%
|37.1%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|94%
|-
|Response time
|43 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|15.2 V
|Full charging time
|3:00 hr
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|No
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3281-CG
|Realtek ALC3204
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x5W
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Loudness
|84.2 dB
|80.3 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 3.1
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|No
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.3 mm
|-
|Size
|15.0 x 9.0 cm
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1133
Inspiron 15 5502 +11%
1252
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
XPS 15 9500 +62%
4030
2489
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
450
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2118
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|1350 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1485 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.041 TFLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|-
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|System Shared
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|-
|Memory clock
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|-
|Shading units
|1024
|384
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|2933 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
