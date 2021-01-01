Dell XPS 15 9500 vs Inspiron 15 5510
Dell XPS 15 9500
From $1149
Dell Inspiron 15 5510
From $1923
Review
Performance
System and application performance
69
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
55
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
37
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
63
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
86
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
81
NanoReview Score
57
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9500
- Can run popular games at about 385-525% higher FPS
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
- Around 65% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 56 against 51 watt-hours
- 45% sharper screen – 145 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5510
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.83 kg (4.04 lbs)
|1.63 kg (3.59 lbs)
|Width
|344 mm (13.54 inches)
|356 mm (14.02 inches)
|Height
|230 mm (9.06 inches)
|228.9 mm (9.01 inches)
|Thickness
|18 mm (0.71 inches)
|17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
|Area
|791 cm2 (122.7 inches2)
|815 cm2 (126.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~89.2%
|~82.4%
|Side bezels
|4 mm
|5.3 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Silver, Blue
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|140°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|-
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|5000 RPM
|-
|Noise level
|46 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|145 ppi
|100 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1650:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|89.5%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|94%
|-
|Response time
|43 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|3:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left
|Charge power
|90 W
|0 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|481 gramm
|-
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3281-CG
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x5W
|2x2.5W
|Loudness
|84.2 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 3.1
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|No
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.3 mm
|-
|Size
|15.0 x 9.0 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|1.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
XPS 15 9500 +15%
1091
948
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
XPS 15 9500 +34%
3414
2557
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
XPS 15 9500 +9%
450
412
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
XPS 15 9500 +65%
2118
1283
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|14 nm
|GPU base clock
|1350 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1485 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.041 TFLOPS
|0.38 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|0 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|System Shared
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|-
|Memory clock
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|Shading units
|1024
|192
|DirectX support
|12
|12
|Max. resolution
|-
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|2933 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
