Dell XPS 15 9500 vs Inspiron 15 5515
Dell XPS 15 9500
From $1149
Dell Inspiron 15 5515
From $650
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
60
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
51
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
45
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
63
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
86
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
81
NanoReview Score
59
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9500
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
- Can run popular games at about 96-131% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 56 against 41 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5515
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Easier to carry: weighs 190 grams less (around 0.42 lbs)
- Around 47% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.83 kg (4.04 lbs)
|1.64 kg (3.62 lbs)
|Width
|344 mm (13.54 inches)
|356 mm (14.02 inches)
|Height
|230 mm (9.06 inches)
|228.9 mm (9.01 inches)
|Thickness
|18 mm (0.71 inches)
|14.6-17.9 mm (0.57-0.7 inches)
|Area
|791 cm2 (122.7 inches2)
|815 cm2 (126.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~89.2%
|~82.4%
|Side bezels
|4 mm
|5.3 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Blue
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|140°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|5000 RPM
|-
|Noise level
|46 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|145 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1650:1
|600:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|55.7%
|Adobe RGB profile
|89.5%
|38.4%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|94%
|39.5%
|Response time
|43 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.25 V
|Full charging time
|3:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left
|Charge power
|90 / 130 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|481 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4 GHz
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
XPS 15 9500 +2%
1125
1101
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3932
Inspiron 15 5515 +19%
4680
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1121
Inspiron 15 5515 +5%
1176
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4863
Inspiron 15 5515 +47%
7164
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|55 W
|10-45 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|1350 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1485 MHz
|1600 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.041 TFLOPS
|1.108 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|DDR4
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units
|1024
|448
|DirectX support
|12
|12.1
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|2933 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3281-CG
|Realtek
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Power
|2x2.5W
|2x2W
|Loudness
|84.2 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 3.1
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|No
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.3 mm
|1.3 mm
|Size
|15.0 x 9.0 cm
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1