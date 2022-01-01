Dell XPS 15 9500 vs Latitude 3520
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
45
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
43
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
39
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
88
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
81
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9500
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 16% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 56 against 41 watt-hours
- Provides 127% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 220 nits
- 45% sharper screen – 145 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (122.6 vs 134.8 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 3520
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.83 kg (4.04 lbs)
|1.79 kg (3.95 lbs)
|Dimensions
|344 x 230 x 18 mm
13.54 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches
|361 x 240.9 x 18 mm
14.21 x 9.48 x 0.71 inches
|Area
|791 cm2 (122.7 inches2)
|870 cm2 (134.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~89.2%
|~77.2%
|Side bezels
|4 mm
|7.8 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|140°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|5000 RPM
|-
|Noise level
|46 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|145 ppi
|100 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1650:1
|500:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|89.5%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|94%
|-
|Response time
|43 ms
|25 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.25 V
|Full charging time
|3:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left
|Charge power
|90 / 130 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|481 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|-
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|2
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|4 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
XPS 15 9500 +72%
1090
632
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
XPS 15 9500 +231%
3855
1164
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1096
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4813
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|55 W
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1350 MHz
|-
|GPU boost clock
|1485 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|3.041 TFLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|~8-10 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|1024
|896
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|56
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|2933 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3281-CG
|Realtek ALC3204
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|84.2 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|No
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 3.1
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 3
|No
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.3 mm
|-
|Size
|15.0 x 9.0 cm
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
