Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9500 Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 56 against 41 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 127% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 220 nits

45% sharper screen – 145 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5530 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Easier to carry: weighs 240 grams less (around 0.53 lbs)

Better webcam recording quality

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Case Weight 1.83 kg (4.04 lbs) 1.59 kg (3.51 lbs) Dimensions 344 x 230 x 18 mm

13.54 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches 357.9 x 233.3 x 20.77-22.15 mm

14.09 x 9.19 x 0.82-0.87 inches Area 791 cm2 (122.7 inches2) 835 cm2 (129.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~89.2% ~80.4% Side bezels 4 mm 6.3 mm Colors Silver Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 140° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1 Max. fan speed (RPM) 5000 RPM - Noise level 46 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 145 ppi 100 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1650:1 - sRGB color space 100% - Adobe RGB profile 89.5% - DCI-P3 color gamut 94% - Response time 43 ms - Max. brightness XPS 15 9500 +127% 500 nits Latitude 5530 220 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 86 Wh 41 Wh 58 Wh Full charging time 3:00 hr - Battery type Li-Ion - Replaceable No - Fast charging Yes - USB Power Delivery Yes - Charging port position Left, Right - Charge power 90 / 130 W 60 / 65 / 90 W Weigh of AC adapter 481 gramm -

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 10300H Intel Core i7 10750H Intel Core i7 10875H Intel Core i9 10885H Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1270P Base frequency 2.5 GHz 1.2 GHz Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.4 GHz Cores 4 6 Threads 8 8 L3 Cache 8 MB 10 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) XPS 15 9500 1090 Latitude 5530 +31% 1433 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) XPS 15 9500 3855 Latitude 5530 3845 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) XPS 15 9500 1096 Latitude 5530 n/a Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) XPS 15 9500 4813 Latitude 5530 n/a

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1650 Ti 4GB GeForce MX450 2GB TGP 55 W - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 1350 MHz - GPU boost clock 1485 MHz - FLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 2 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 896 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 56 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance XPS 15 9500 +8% 3.041 TFLOPS Latitude 5530 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB Clock 2933 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3281-CG - Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No - Loudness 84.2 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.1 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.3 mm - Touchpad Size 15.0 x 9.0 cm - Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.