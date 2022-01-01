Home > Laptop comparison > XPS 15 9500 or Latitude 5530 – what's better?

Dell XPS 15 9500 vs Latitude 5530

53 out of 100
Dell XPS 15 9500
VS
45 out of 100
Dell Latitude 5530
Dell XPS 15 9500
Dell Latitude 5530
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell XPS 15 9500 and Latitude 5530 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9500
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 56 against 41 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 127% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 220 nits
  • 45% sharper screen – 145 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5530
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Easier to carry: weighs 240 grams less (around 0.53 lbs)
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 15 9500
vs
Latitude 5530

Case

Weight 1.83 kg (4.04 lbs) 1.59 kg (3.51 lbs)
Dimensions 344 x 230 x 18 mm
13.54 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches		 357.9 x 233.3 x 20.77-22.15 mm
14.09 x 9.19 x 0.82-0.87 inches
Area 791 cm2 (122.7 inches2) 835 cm2 (129.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~89.2% ~80.4%
Side bezels 4 mm 6.3 mm
Colors Silver Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Max. fan speed (RPM) 5000 RPM -
Noise level 46 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 145 ppi 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1650:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
Adobe RGB profile 89.5% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 94% -
Response time 43 ms -
Max. brightness
XPS 15 9500 +127%
500 nits
Latitude 5530
220 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 3:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion -
Replaceable No -
Fast charging Yes -
USB Power Delivery Yes -
Charging port position Left, Right -
Charge power 90 / 130 W 60 / 65 / 90 W
Weigh of AC adapter 481 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 1.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 10 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
XPS 15 9500
1090
Latitude 5530 +31%
1433
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 55 W -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1350 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1485 MHz -
FLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 896
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 56
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance
XPS 15 9500 +8%
3.041 TFLOPS
Latitude 5530
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281-CG -
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No -
Loudness 84.2 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.1 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm -
Touchpad
Size 15.0 x 9.0 cm -
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell XPS 15 9500 vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
2. Dell XPS 15 9500 vs Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
3. Dell XPS 15 9500 vs Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
4. Dell XPS 15 9500 vs Dell XPS 13 9310
5. Dell XPS 15 9500 vs Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
6. Dell Latitude 5530 vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
7. Dell Latitude 5530 vs Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
8. Dell Latitude 5530 vs Dell Latitude 5431
9. Dell Latitude 5530 vs Dell Latitude 5531

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Latitude 5530 and XPS 15 9500 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский