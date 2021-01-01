Dell XPS 15 9500 vs Latitude 7520
Dell XPS 15 9500
From $1149
Dell Latitude 7520
From $1739
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
72
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
66
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
45
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
63
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
86
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
81
NanoReview Score
62
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9500
- Can run popular games at about 64-87% higher FPS
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 56 against 42 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
- Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 7520
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
- Display has support for touch input
- Better webcam recording quality
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.83 kg (4.04 lbs)
|1.53 kg (3.37 lbs)
|Width
|344 mm (13.54 inches)
|357.7 mm (14.08 inches)
|Height
|230 mm (9.06 inches)
|229.7 mm (9.04 inches)
|Thickness
|18 mm (0.71 inches)
|17.5 mm (0.69 inches)
|Area
|791 cm2 (122.7 inches2)
|822 cm2 (127.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~89.2%
|~81.7%
|Side bezels
|4 mm
|6.2 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Opening angle
|140°
|360°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|5000 RPM
|-
|Noise level
|46 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|145 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1650:1
|700:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|89.5%
|100%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|94%
|-
|Response time
|43 ms
|25 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|3:00 hr
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left
|Charge power
|90 W
|65 / 90 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|481 gramm
|-
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3281-CG
|Realtek ALC3281-CG
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x5W
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Loudness
|84.2 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|-
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 720
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 3.1
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|No
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.3 mm
|-
|Size
|15.0 x 9.0 cm
|12.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1133
Latitude 7520 +14%
1291
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
XPS 15 9500 +11%
4030
3630
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
450
Latitude 7520 +13%
510
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
XPS 15 9500 +6%
2118
2000
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|1350 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1485 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.041 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|0 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|System Shared
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|-
|Memory clock
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|-
|Shading units
|1024
|640
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|2933 MHz
|4267 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1