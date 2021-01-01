Dell XPS 15 9500 vs Precision 17 5760
Dell XPS 15 9500
Dell Precision 17 5760
Review
Performance
System and application performance
59
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
46
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
45
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
63
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
86
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
81
NanoReview Score
58
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9500
- Can run popular games at about 309-421% higher FPS
- Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
- Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (122.6 vs 144 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Precision 17 5760
- Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 3
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.83 kg (4.04 lbs)
|2.13 kg (4.7 lbs)
|Width
|344 mm (13.54 inches)
|374.4 mm (14.74 inches)
|Height
|230 mm (9.06 inches)
|248 mm (9.76 inches)
|Thickness
|18 mm (0.71 inches)
|8.6-13.1 mm (0.34-0.52 inches)
|Area
|791 cm2 (122.7 inches2)
|929 cm2 (143.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~89.2%
|~90.3%
|Side bezels
|4 mm
|4.1 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|140°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|5000 RPM
|-
|Noise level
|46 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|17 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|145 ppi
|133 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1650:1
|1650:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|89.5%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|94%
|-
|Response time
|43 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|3:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|90 / 130 W
|90 / 130 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|481 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|2.4-2.9 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1125
Precision 17 5760 +34%
1512
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3932
Precision 17 5760 +83%
7179
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1096
Precision 17 5760 +34%
1466
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4813
Precision 17 5760 +96%
9414
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|55 W
|15 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|14 nm
|GPU base clock
|1350 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1485 MHz
|900 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.041 TFLOPS
|0.46 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|DDR4
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units
|1024
|256
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|2933 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3281-CG
|Realtek ALC711-CG
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.2
|Power
|2x2.5W
|4x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Loudness
|84.2 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 3.1
|4x USB 4.0
|USB-A
|No
|No
|HDMI
|No
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.3 mm
|1.3 mm
|Size
|15.0 x 9.0 cm
|15.0 x 8.9 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
