Dell XPS 15 9500 vs Precision 7760

56 out of 100
Dell XPS 15 9500
VS
55 out of 100
Dell Precision 7760
Dell XPS 15 9500
From $1149
Dell Precision 7760
From $2000
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell XPS 15 9500 and Precision 7760 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9500
  • Can run popular games at about 171-233% higher FPS
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1180 grams less (around 2.6 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 25% more compact case (122.6 vs 163.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Precision 7760
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~21%) battery – 68 against 56 watt-hours
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 15 9500
vs
Precision 7760

Case

Weight 1.83 kg (4.04 lbs) 3.01 kg (6.64 lbs)
Dimensions 344 x 230 x 18 mm
13.54 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches		 400 x 263.6 x 25.9-28.6 mm
15.75 x 10.38 x 1.02-1.13 inches
Area 791 cm2 (122.7 inches2) 1054 cm2 (163.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~89.2% ~78.2%
Side bezels 4 mm 8.5 mm
Colors Silver Black, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) 5000 RPM -
Noise level 46 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 145 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1650:1 600:1
sRGB color space 100% -
Adobe RGB profile 89.5% 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut 94% -
Response time 43 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
XPS 15 9500
500 nits
Precision 7760
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time 3:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Bottom
Charge power 90 / 130 W 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 481 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.4-2.9 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
XPS 15 9500
1100
Precision 7760 +50%
1645
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
XPS 15 9500
3932
Precision 7760 +88%
7385
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
XPS 15 9500
1096
Precision 7760 +47%
1614
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
XPS 15 9500
4813
Precision 7760 +112%
10202

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 55 W 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1350 MHz 350 MHz
GPU boost clock 1485 MHz 1450 MHz
FLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS 0.742 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 1024 256
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
XPS 15 9500 +310%
3.041 TFLOPS
Precision 7760
0.742 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 4
Max. ram size 64 GB 128 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 4
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281-CG Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 2x2.5W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos - No
Loudness 84.2 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.1 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm 1.65 mm
Touchpad
Size 15.0 x 9.0 cm 10.5 x 6.5 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

