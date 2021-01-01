Dell XPS 15 9500 vs Precision 7760
Dell XPS 15 9500
From $1149
Dell Precision 7760
From $2000
Review
Performance
System and application performance
59
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
46
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
39
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
54
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
86
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
81
NanoReview Score
56
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9500
- Can run popular games at about 171-233% higher FPS
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1180 grams less (around 2.6 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Much smaller footprint: 25% more compact case (122.6 vs 163.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Precision 7760
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a bigger (~21%) battery – 68 against 56 watt-hours
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.83 kg (4.04 lbs)
|3.01 kg (6.64 lbs)
|Dimensions
|344 x 230 x 18 mm
13.54 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches
|400 x 263.6 x 25.9-28.6 mm
15.75 x 10.38 x 1.02-1.13 inches
|Area
|791 cm2 (122.7 inches2)
|1054 cm2 (163.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~89.2%
|~78.2%
|Side bezels
|4 mm
|8.5 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Black, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|140°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|5000 RPM
|-
|Noise level
|46 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|145 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1650:1
|600:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|89.5%
|100%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|94%
|-
|Response time
|43 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|3:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Bottom
|Charge power
|90 / 130 W
|240 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|481 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|2.4-2.9 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1100
Precision 7760 +50%
1645
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3932
Precision 7760 +88%
7385
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1096
Precision 7760 +47%
1614
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4813
Precision 7760 +112%
10202
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|55 W
|15 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|1350 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1485 MHz
|1450 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.041 TFLOPS
|0.742 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|DDR4
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units
|1024
|256
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|2933 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|4
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|128 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|4
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3281-CG
|Realtek ALC3204
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Power
|2x2.5W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Loudness
|84.2 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|No
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 3.1
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 3
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.3 mm
|1.65 mm
|Size
|15.0 x 9.0 cm
|10.5 x 6.5 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
