Dell XPS 15 9500 vs Vostro 14 5402
Dell XPS 15 9500
From $1149
Dell Vostro 14 5402
From $799
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
69
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
55
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
45
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
63
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
86
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
81
NanoReview Score
59
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9500
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
- Can run popular games at about 82-112% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~40%) battery – 56 against 40 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 14 5402
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 420 grams less (around 0.93 lbs)
- Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (107.7 vs 122.6 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.83 kg (4.04 lbs)
|1.41 kg (3.11 lbs)
|Width
|344 mm (13.54 inches)
|321.3 mm (12.65 inches)
|Height
|230 mm (9.06 inches)
|216.2 mm (8.51 inches)
|Thickness
|18 mm (0.71 inches)
|16.7-17.9 mm (0.66-0.7 inches)
|Area
|791 cm2 (122.7 inches2)
|695 cm2 (107.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~89.2%
|~77.8%
|Side bezels
|4 mm
|5.7 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|140°
|135°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|5000 RPM
|-
|Noise level
|46 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|145 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1650:1
|600:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|89.5%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|94%
|-
|Response time
|43 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.25 V
|Full charging time
|3:00 hr
|4:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left
|Charge power
|90 W
|45 / 65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|481 gramm
|-
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3281-CG
|Realtek ALC3204
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x5W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Loudness
|84.2 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 3.1
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|No
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.3 mm
|-
|Size
|15.0 x 9.0 cm
|11.5 x 7.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1091
Vostro 14 5402 +20%
1310
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3414
Vostro 14 5402 +27%
4346
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
450
Vostro 14 5402 +13%
510
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
XPS 15 9500 +6%
2118
2000
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|14 nm
|GPU base clock
|1350 MHz
|1531 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1485 MHz
|1594 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.041 TFLOPS
|1.22 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|2 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR5
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|64 bit
|Memory clock
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|1752 MHz (Effective - 7000 MHz)
|Shading units
|1024
|384
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|2933 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1