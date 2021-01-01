Dell XPS 15 9500 vs Vostro 15 3500
Dell XPS 15 9500
Dell Vostro 15 3500
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9500
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
- Can run popular games at about 82-112% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 20% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 56 against 42 watt-hours
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Provides 127% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 220 nits
- Backlit keyboard
- Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (122.6 vs 140.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 15 3500
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
Case
|Weight
|1.83 kg (4.04 lbs)
|1.78 kg (3.92 lbs)
|Width
|344 mm (13.54 inches)
|363.9 mm (14.33 inches)
|Height
|230 mm (9.06 inches)
|249 mm (9.8 inches)
|Thickness
|18 mm (0.71 inches)
|18-19 mm (0.71-0.75 inches)
|Area
|791 cm2 (122.7 inches2)
|906 cm2 (140.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~89.2%
|~74.1%
|Side bezels
|4 mm
|9.3 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|140°
|135°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|5000 RPM
|-
|Noise level
|46 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|145 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1650:1
|400:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|89.5%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|94%
|-
|Response time
|43 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|3:00 hr
|4:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left
|Charge power
|90 W
|45 / 65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|481 gramm
|-
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3281-CG
|Realtek ALC3204
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x5W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Loudness
|84.2 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 3.1
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|No
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|No
|Key travel
|1.3 mm
|-
|Size
|15.0 x 9.0 cm
|10.4 x 7.9 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1091
Vostro 15 3500 +11%
1208
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
XPS 15 9500 +27%
3414
2693
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
450
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2118
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|14 nm
|GPU base clock
|1350 MHz
|1531 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1485 MHz
|1594 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.041 TFLOPS
|1.22 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|2 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR5
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|64 bit
|Memory clock
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|1752 MHz (Effective - 7000 MHz)
|Shading units
|1024
|384
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|2933 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
