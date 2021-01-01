Home > Laptop comparison > XPS 15 9500 or XPS 13 9305 – what's better?

Dell XPS 15 9500 vs XPS 13 9305

57 out of 100
Dell XPS 15 9500
54 out of 100
Dell XPS 13 9305
Dell XPS 15 9500
From $1149
Dell XPS 13 9305
From $849
Display
Battery 52 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell XPS 15 9500 and XPS 13 9305 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9500
  • Can run popular games at about 144-197% higher FPS
  • Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 56 against 52 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9305
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 670 grams less (around 1.48 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 24% more compact case (93.1 vs 122.6 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 15 9500
vs
XPS 13 9305

Case

Weight 1.83 kg (4.04 lbs) 1.16 kg (2.56 lbs)
Width 344 mm (13.54 inches) 302 mm (11.89 inches)
Height 230 mm (9.06 inches) 199 mm (7.83 inches)
Thickness 18 mm (0.71 inches) 15.8 mm (0.62 inches)
Area 791 cm2 (122.7 inches2) 601 cm2 (93.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~89.2% ~81.1%
Side bezels 4 mm 3.8 mm
Colors Silver Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) 5000 RPM -
Noise level 46 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 145 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1650:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
Adobe RGB profile 89.5% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 94% -
Response time 43 ms -
Max. brightness
XPS 15 9500
500 nits
XPS 13 9305
n/a

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 7.6 V
Full charging time 3:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 90 W 45 W
Weigh of AC adapter 481 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
XPS 15 9500
1193
XPS 13 9305 +7%
1271
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
XPS 15 9500 +82%
4268
XPS 13 9305
2346
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
XPS 15 9500
438
XPS 13 9305 +13%
494
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
XPS 15 9500 +123%
2087
XPS 13 9305
934

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 55 W 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1350 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1485 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memoty type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 1024 384
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
XPS 15 9500 +262%
3.041 TFLOPS
XPS 13 9305
0.84 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 4267 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281-CG -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x5W 2x2W
Loudness 84.2 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.1 3x USB 3.2
USB-A No No
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm -
Touchpad
Size 15.0 x 9.0 cm -
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

