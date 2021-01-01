Dell XPS 15 9500 vs XPS 13 9305
Dell XPS 15 9500
Dell XPS 13 9305
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
73
63
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
51
33
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
37
42
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
63
64
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
86
88
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
81
96
NanoReview Score
57
54
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9500
- Can run popular games at about 144-197% higher FPS
- Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 56 against 52 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9305
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 670 grams less (around 1.48 lbs)
- Much smaller footprint: 24% more compact case (93.1 vs 122.6 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.83 kg (4.04 lbs)
|1.16 kg (2.56 lbs)
|Width
|344 mm (13.54 inches)
|302 mm (11.89 inches)
|Height
|230 mm (9.06 inches)
|199 mm (7.83 inches)
|Thickness
|18 mm (0.71 inches)
|15.8 mm (0.62 inches)
|Area
|791 cm2 (122.7 inches2)
|601 cm2 (93.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~89.2%
|~81.1%
|Side bezels
|4 mm
|3.8 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|140°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|5000 RPM
|-
|Noise level
|46 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|145 ppi
|166 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|-
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1650:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|89.5%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|94%
|-
|Response time
|43 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|7.6 V
|Full charging time
|3:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left
|Charge power
|90 W
|45 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|481 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1193
XPS 13 9305 +7%
1271
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
XPS 15 9500 +82%
4268
2346
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
438
XPS 13 9305 +13%
494
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
XPS 15 9500 +123%
2087
934
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|55 W
|15 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|1350 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1485 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.041 TFLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|System Shared
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR4X
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units
|1024
|384
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|2933 MHz
|4267 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3281-CG
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x5W
|2x2W
|Loudness
|84.2 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 3.1
|3x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|No
|No
|HDMI
|No
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.3 mm
|-
|Size
|15.0 x 9.0 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
