Dell XPS 15 9500 vs XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
Dell XPS 15 9500
From $1149
Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
From $1049
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9500
- Can run popular games at about 144-197% higher FPS
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 56 against 51 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
- Provides 11% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 450 nits
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 510 grams less (around 1.12 lbs)
- Display has support for touch input
- Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (95.3 vs 122.6 square inches)
- 17% sharper screen – 169 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.83 kg (4.04 lbs)
|1.32 kg (2.91 lbs)
|Width
|344 mm (13.54 inches)
|297 mm (11.69 inches)
|Height
|230 mm (9.06 inches)
|207 mm (8.15 inches)
|Thickness
|18 mm (0.71 inches)
|14.3 mm (0.56 inches)
|Area
|791 cm2 (122.7 inches2)
|615 cm2 (95.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~89.2%
|~84.7%
|Side bezels
|4 mm
|4.2 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Opening angle
|140°
|360°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|5000 RPM
|-
|Noise level
|46 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|13.4 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|145 ppi
|169 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1650:1
|1200:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|89.5%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|94%
|-
|Response time
|43 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|7.6 V
|Full charging time
|3:00 hr
|3:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|90 W
|45 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|481 gramm
|-
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3281-CG
|Realtek ALC3281-CG
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x5W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
|Loudness
|84.2 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 3.1
|2x USB 3.1
|USB-A
|No
|No
|HDMI
|No
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.3 mm
|1 mm
|Size
|15.0 x 9.0 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1133
XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) +11%
1252
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
XPS 15 9500 +62%
4030
2489
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
450
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2118
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|1350 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1485 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.041 TFLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|0 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|System Shared
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|-
|Memory clock
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|-
|Shading units
|1024
|384
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|2933 MHz
|4267 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
