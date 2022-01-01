Home > Laptop comparison > XPS 15 9510 (2021) or Aspire 1 (A115-32) – what's better?

61 out of 100
Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
VS
31 out of 100
Acer Aspire 1 (A115-32)
Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
Acer Aspire 1 (A115-32)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 37 Wh
CPU
GPU Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
RAM
Storage 128GB

Review

Evaluation of Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) and Acer Aspire 1 (A115-32) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
  • Can run popular games at about 1206-1644% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 0
  • Around 13.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~51%) battery – 56 against 37 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Backlit keyboard
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (122.9 vs 134.2 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 1 (A115-32)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 15 9510 (2021)
vs
Aspire 1 (A115-32)

Case

Weight 1.81 kg (3.99 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Dimensions 344.7 x 230 x 18 mm
13.57 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches		 363.4 x 238.4 x 19.9 mm
14.31 x 9.39 x 0.78 inches
Area 793 cm2 (122.9 inches2) 866 cm2 (134.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~89% ~77.5%
Side bezels 4.3 mm 9 mm
Colors Black, Silver Silver, Blue
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Passive
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 -
Noise level 38.2 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 145 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1650:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 90 / 130 W 45 W
Weigh of AC adapter 473 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 1.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz -
Cores 6 2
Threads 12 2
L3 Cache 12 MB 4 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 45 W 6 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1065 MHz 350 MHz
GPU boost clock 1343 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS 5.5 TFLOPS 0.24 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed 12 Gbps 2.93 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 256
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 16
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 8
GPU performance
XPS 15 9510 (2021) +2192%
5.5 TFLOPS
Aspire 1 (A115-32)
0.24 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2933 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) eMMC
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes -
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes No

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281-CG -
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 2x2W, 2x1.5W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 88.8 dB -
Microphones 2 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 640 x 480
Ports
USB-A No 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 No
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes No
Touchpad
Size 15.1 x 9.1 cm -
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes No
