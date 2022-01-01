You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1080 Battery - 56 Wh 86 Wh 37 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11900H - Intel Celeron N4500 Intel Celeron N5100 Intel Pentium Silver N6000 GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU) RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 4GB 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB 128GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) Can run popular games at about 1206-1644% higher FPS

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 0

Around 13.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~51%) battery – 56 against 37 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Better webcam recording quality

Backlit keyboard

Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (122.9 vs 134.2 square inches) Advantages of the Acer Aspire 1 (A115-32) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.81 kg (3.99 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) Dimensions 344.7 x 230 x 18 mm

13.57 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches 363.4 x 238.4 x 19.9 mm

14.31 x 9.39 x 0.78 inches Area 793 cm2 (122.9 inches2) 866 cm2 (134.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~89% ~77.5% Side bezels 4.3 mm 9 mm Colors Black, Silver Silver, Blue Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 - Noise level 38.2 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 145 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1650:1 - sRGB color space 100% - Response time 35 ms - Max. brightness XPS 15 9510 (2021) 500 nits Aspire 1 (A115-32) n/a

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 86 Wh 37 Wh Voltage 11.4 V - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 90 / 130 W 45 W Weigh of AC adapter 473 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU) TGP 45 W 6 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1065 MHz 350 MHz GPU boost clock 1343 MHz 750 MHz FLOPS 5.5 TFLOPS 0.24 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed 12 Gbps 2.93 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 256 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 16 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 8 GPU performance XPS 15 9510 (2021) +2192% 5.5 TFLOPS Aspire 1 (A115-32) 0.24 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 4GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 2933 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 16 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB 128GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) eMMC Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes - Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes No

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3281-CG - Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 2x2W, 2x1.5W - Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 88.8 dB - Microphones 2 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v5 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 640 x 480 Ports USB-A No 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 No Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes No Touchpad Size 15.1 x 9.1 cm - Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.