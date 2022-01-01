Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) vs Acer Aspire 1 (A115-32)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
- Can run popular games at about 1206-1644% higher FPS
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 0
- Around 13.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~51%) battery – 56 against 37 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Better webcam recording quality
- Backlit keyboard
- Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (122.9 vs 134.2 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 1 (A115-32)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.81 kg (3.99 lbs)
|1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
|Dimensions
|344.7 x 230 x 18 mm
13.57 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches
|363.4 x 238.4 x 19.9 mm
14.31 x 9.39 x 0.78 inches
|Area
|793 cm2 (122.9 inches2)
|866 cm2 (134.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~89%
|~77.5%
|Side bezels
|4.3 mm
|9 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Silver, Blue
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Passive
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|-
|Noise level
|38.2 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|145 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1650:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Response time
|35 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left
|Charge power
|90 / 130 W
|45 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|473 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|-
|Cores
|6
|2
|Threads
|12
|2
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|4 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
XPS 15 9510 (2021) +134%
1454
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
XPS 15 9510 (2021) +465%
6452
1142
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
XPS 15 9510 (2021) +284%
1757
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
XPS 15 9510 (2021) +1209%
9359
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|45 W
|6 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|1065 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1343 MHz
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|5.5 TFLOPS
|0.24 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|DDR4
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|2.93 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|256
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|16
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
|8
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|2933 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Custom
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|eMMC
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|-
|Total slots
|2
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3281-CG
|-
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W, 2x1.5W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|88.8 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|1
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|640 x 480
|USB-A
|No
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 4.0
|No
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|No
|Size
|15.1 x 9.1 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
