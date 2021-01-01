XPS 15 9510 (2021) or Aspire 5 (A517-52) – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1080 Battery - 56 Wh 86 Wh 50.2 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11900H - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB - GeForce MX350 GeForce MX450 RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) Around 3.6x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Can run popular games at about 106-145% higher FPS

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 790 grams less (around 1.74 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~12%) battery – 56 against 50.2 watt-hours

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Much smaller footprint: 25% more compact case (122.9 vs 164.9 square inches) Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A517-52) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.81 kg (3.99 lbs) 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs) Dimensions 344.7 x 230 x 18 mm

13.57 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches 403.5 x 263.7 x 19.9 mm

15.89 x 10.38 x 0.78 inches Area 793 cm2 (122.9 inches2) 1064 cm2 (164.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~89% ~77.5% Side bezels 4.3 mm 10.3 mm Colors Black, Silver Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 38.2 dB 45 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 145 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 892:1 sRGB color space - 59% Adobe RGB profile - 38% Response time - 11 ms Max. brightness XPS 15 9510 (2021) +67% 500 nits Aspire 5 (A517-52) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 86 Wh 50.2 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes - Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 90 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 473 gramm 307 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce MX350 GeForce MX450 TGP 45 W - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 14 nm GPU base clock 1065 MHz 1354 MHz GPU boost clock 1343 MHz 1468 MHz FLOPS 5.5 TFLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 2 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR5 Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps ~7 Gbps Shading units 2048 640 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance XPS 15 9510 (2021) +193% 5.5 TFLOPS Aspire 5 (A517-52) 1.879 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB 16 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots - 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 88.8 dB 67.5 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 15.1 x 9.1 cm 10.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.