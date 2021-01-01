Home > Laptop comparison > XPS 15 9510 (2021) or Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53) – what's better?

Evaluation of Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) and Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 690 grams less (around 1.52 lbs)
  • Around 77% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Thinner bezels and 23% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (122.9 vs 143.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 51-69% higher FPS

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 15 9510 (2021)
vs
Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53)

Weight 1.81 kg (3.99 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Width 344.7 mm (13.57 inches) 363.4 mm (14.31 inches)
Height 230 mm (9.06 inches) 255 mm (10.04 inches)
Thickness 18 mm (0.71 inches) 22.9 mm (0.9 inches)
Area 793 cm2 (122.9 inches2) 927 cm2 (143.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~89% ~72.4%
Side bezels 4.3 mm 9 mm
Colors Black, Silver Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 145 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Max. brightness

Capacity
Battery type - Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left, Right Bottom
Charge power 90 W 230 W

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

GPU name
TGP 45 W 100 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 712-1530 MHz 1267 MHz
GPU boost clock 1057-1740 MHz 1605 MHz
FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 12.3 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 2048 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
XPS 15 9510 (2021)
6.42 TFLOPS
Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53) +92%
12.3 TFLOPS

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
NVMe Yes Yes

Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 2x2.5W -
Microphones 2 2

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

